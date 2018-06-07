SpringCM to Digitize Contract Management Processes for Shell

SpringCM has the ability to architect a scalable, secure solution and has sound understanding of the internal challenges faced in the current contracting process. Shell has sought a solution that will integrate with Salesforce, delivering capabilities beyond contract management, enabling document-centric use cases across the enterprise.

Digitizing contract management processes, SpringCM brings a seamless end-to-end experience to its customers that increases efficiency across global businesses.

"Shell is a large enterprise business with operations in over 70 countries," said Dan Dal Degan, CEO of SpringCM. "It's important we deliver workflows that are scalable, yet also simplify the contract process to break down information barriers and accelerate their global business. SpringCM is uniquely positioned to deliver a robust and reliable platform to address their needs and challenges."

