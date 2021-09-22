Springﬁeld Museums Offer New Lecture Series on African Arts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springﬁeld Museums is proud to present an exciting new lecture series. Here +54: From the Smithsonian to Soweto, Arts of the African Americas and Africa, presented by Kymberly S. Newberry, begins September 28 and runs through November 16, 2021. Lectures are available in person or via Zoom from 6:30 pm–8:00 pm weekly on Tuesdays. The cost is $140 for nonmembers and $120 for members. To register please visit: https://springfieldmuseums.org/program/54-smithsonian-soweto-arts-african-americas-africa/

This eight-part lecture series is an introduction to the visual art production of African American artists and makers, as well as an introduction to the visual art of the African Diaspora. "Here +54" is an ode to African American art and the visual art and material culture of the 54 countries on the African continent, said Newberry.

The classes alternate lectures and masterclasses which feature a discussion with a noted scholar, art historian, or curator, with emphasis on a particular exhibition or genre of African American or African Diasporian cultural expression that reflects their scholarly focus and expertise:

September 28 – Sir David Adjaye , Black architects and The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Sir , Black architects and The National Museum of African American History and Culture October 5 – Masterclass: Dr. Kimberly Juanita Brown discusses Carrie Mae Weems , Roaming, 2006

Masterclass: Dr. discusses , Roaming, 2006 October 12 – Polaroid & Apartheid and the Role of Photography in the Decolonization of West Africa

Polaroid & Apartheid and the Role of Photography in the Decolonization of October 19 – Masterclass: Dr. Christa Clarke Discusses: The Gilded Age Revisited: Yinka Shonibare CBE at the Newark Museum

Masterclass: Dr. Christa Clarke Discusses: The Gilded Age Revisited: at the Newark Museum October 26 – Black Women in the Works of the Impressionists and Contemporary Multimedia Artist Mickalene Thomas

Black Women in the Works of the Impressionists and Contemporary Multimedia Artist Mickalene Thomas November 2 – Masterclass: Dr. Allen F. Roberts Discusses: "Brainsmithing": The Art of Senegalese Artists Ndary Lô, Viyé Diba, and Moussa Tine

Masterclass: Dr. Allen F. Roberts Discusses: "Brainsmithing": The Art of Senegalese Artists Ndary Lô, Viyé Diba, and November 9 – Seeing This Makes Me Sweat Big Drops: Dilemmas in Curating/Translating African Art in American Art Museums

Seeing This Makes Me Sweat Big Drops: Dilemmas in Curating/Translating African Art in American November 16 –Masterclass: Dr. James Smethurst Discusses: The Black Arts Movement

This lecture series is presented by the Museum School. Co-sponsored by Life Lessons: The Wm. & Margery Sadowsky Center for Adult Learning at the Springfield JCC.

