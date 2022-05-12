Springer Pets will Air on ABC's Hit Show Shark Tank This Friday, May 13

Springer was founded by Shannon Ross, a pet industry pioneer with a background in marketing and product development, who comes from a long line of inventors and entrepreneurs. After Shannon moved to Austin and got a dog, she was discouraged by the lack of dog products that were innovative and beautiful. She decided to create her own and launched Springer in August 2021. Shannon, alongside her brother, Griffin, her mom, Diana and her dad, Gary, created the brand with four key principles in mind: originality, integrity, community, and sustainability. Currently, 1% of every purchase is donated to a nonprofit of the consumers' choice. The brand works with the Austin Parks Foundation, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, 5 Gyres, Los Padres Forest Watch and LA Neighborhood Land Trust.

"We are so thrilled to share Springer Pets with a broader audience on Shark Tank. We believe that the Springer Travel Bottle is a sustainable solution that allows people to truly bring their pets anywhere with them. Our dedication to sustainability and efficiency will hopefully resonate with everyone watching." Shannon Ross, Founder

Springer is backed by a family history of innovation, going all the way back to 1983. It started with a company called Highwave, where Shannon's father Gary Ross began designing smart, sustainable products for an active lifestyle. More than 35 years and 40 patents later, Gary's two kids, Shannon and Griffin and his wife Diana started Springer to bring innovation to dog friendly designs.

About Springer Pets

Springer is designed for the modern dog. The kind with a thirst for adventure, a larger-than-life personality, a cheeky willingness to push boundaries as well as buttons, and a loyal devotion to their #1 favorite human—their owner. Modern dogs come in all shapes, sizes, and breeds. They are more than family members—they are individuals, unforgettable and irreplaceable. And we make products just for them.

