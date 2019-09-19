Springer Publishing Company Moves Complete Journal Portfolio to ScholarOne

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company, is proud to announce that Springer Publishing Company, the innovative nursing, behavioral and health sciences, and medical publisher is moving its manuscript submission and peer review system to ScholarOne. The new agreement covers all of Springer Publishing Company's journals.

ScholarOne offers comprehensive workflow management solutions for academic journals, conferences and books. It enables organizations to improve their profiles with authors and reviewers, reduce submission-to-acceptance time, and lower infrastructure costs.

Adam Etkin, Executive Editor for Journals at Springer Publishing Company, says: "When considering a new provider for our peer review system, it was important to choose an innovative and publisher-independent organization to handle the most important services for our research community. The Web of Science Group was a natural choice based on innovations we have seen with ScholarOne and Publons. While there are common pain points shared by all journals, we have a variety of journals with different workflows and needs. Journals such as Research and Theory for Nursing Practice, Violence & Victims, and Journal of Cognitive Psychotherapy conduct thorough peer review, but their approach to that end can differ."

The agreement includes Publons Reviewer Recognition and Reviewer Connect services, which integrate seamlessly with ScholarOne. Publons makes it simple to expand the peer reviewer pool for a journal, and also to highlight the crucial contributions reviewers make to the entire research community. In addition, Springer Publishing will have access to new AI-driven article scanning features in ScholarOne, which will simplify editors' workloads.

Keith Collier, Managing Director, Publisher Services at the Web of Science Group, says: "We're proud that Springer Publishing Company has chosen ScholarOne and the Web of Science Group. We look forward to working with them to improve their experience, from submission to acceptance. Transforming your submission system by changing providers can be a daunting prospect, but we are working together to ensure a truly seamless transition."

ScholarOne and Springer Publishing teams will follow a proven strategy that includes site migration planning, quality assurance, and onboarding. Rollout of Springer Publishing journals on ScholarOne and Publons will begin this year.

