Springer Publishing Content Added to Perplexity's New Premium Health Sources Experience

Springer Publishing's evidence-based nursing, behavioral health, and health sciences content will help practitioners, students, and the public find credible answers to health-related questions across Perplexity products.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springer Publishing, an award-winning healthcare education company specializing in evidence-based nursing, behavioral health, and health sciences education, this week announced that its content is now included as part of Perplexity's newly launched Premium Health Sources experience. The collaboration reflects Springer Publishing's commitment to advancing the responsible use of authoritative content in AI-powered discovery, helping practitioners, learners, and the public access reliable information when exploring health-related questions.

Perplexity's new offering gives Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers access to Springer Publishing's authoritative clinical references and healthcare education content directly within Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine and the multi-agent platform, Perplexity Computer. Springer Publishing joins a group of respected healthcare and medical information organizations participating in the launch, including the New England Journal of Medicine, BMJ Journals, the American Diabetes Association, and others.

The launch reflects growing demand for trusted, verifiable healthcare information within AI-powered search and research experiences. According to Perplexity, more than one in ten queries on its platform are related to health topics.

Through Premium Health Sources, users can ask healthcare-related questions and receive answers supported by cited content from trusted medical and educational sources, helping users explore clinical concepts, treatment information, professional education topics, and healthcare research more confidently.

"For more than seven decades, Springer Publishing has helped prepare healthcare professionals with trusted, evidence-based content," said Mary Gatsch, CEO of Springer Publishing. "As AI becomes a more common starting point for health-related questions, publishers have an important role to play in ensuring those experiences are grounded in credible, responsibly used content. We are proud to contribute to Perplexity's Premium Health Sources experience and to help practitioners, students, and the public engage with health information more confidently."

"People come to Perplexity for accurate answers, and on health questions, accuracy depends entirely on the quality of the underlying sources," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. "Springer Publishing brings the evidence-based nursing, behavioral health, and health sciences content that clinicians and educators have trusted for decades — exactly the caliber of information that Premium Health Sources was built to surface."

Springer Publishing's involvement underscores the importance of responsible content partnerships between AI platforms and authoritative publishers, particularly in healthcare, where accuracy, context, and trust are essential. It also reflects the company's broader focus on expanding access to trusted healthcare education through modern digital learning and discovery experiences. The company's digital learning platforms, including CourseConnect and ExamPrepConnect, support students, educators, and professionals from the classroom through certification and into clinical practice.

The announcement follows continued national recognition for Springer Publishing's healthcare education content and digital learning products. Most recently, the company earned a first-place win in the American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year Awards Digital Products category for 101+ Primary Care Case Studies, recognized for its interactive, case-based learning experience delivered through CourseConnect.

Perplexity's Premium Health Sources experience is available to Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers and integrates trusted medical journals, clinical databases, and healthcare education sources into Perplexity.

About Springer Publishing

Springer Publishing is an award-winning healthcare education company specializing in personalized learning experiences for nursing, behavioral health, and health sciences education. Its nationally recognized digital learning platforms, CourseConnect and ExamPrepConnect, support students, educators, and professionals from the classroom through certification and into clinical practice. Springer Publishing combines trusted, competency-aligned content from leading authors and subject matter experts with AI-enhanced learning tools, assessments, and analytics designed to improve readiness and outcomes. Learn more at Springer Publishing.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI company that builds products and services on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to power the world's curiosity. They are the makers of the Perplexity answer engine, which draws from credible sources and deep research to answer questions with in-line citations, and the Comet Browser, the first AI-native web browser and harness for the powerful AI agent, the Comet Assistant. Perplexity is also the maker of Perplexity Computer, a massively multimodel orchestration of AI across tools, files, code creation, persistent memory and the open web. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com.

SOURCE Springer Publishing Company, LLC