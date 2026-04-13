Springer Publishing Earns Top AJN Honor for Digital Learning, Reinforcing Leadership in Healthcare Education

—Springer Publishing's CourseConnect-Powered Product Recognized as First-Place Digital Solution, Building on 14-Year Award-Winning Legacy—

PRINCETON, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare education faces growing pressure to better prepare learners for today's workforce, Springer Publishing is being recognized for its successful transition of trusted content into modern, digital learning experiences.

This achievement comes as the company earned national recognition from the American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Book of the Year Awards, including a first-place win in the Digital Products category for 101+ Primary Care Case Studies. The award highlights the CourseConnect platform, which delivers interactive, case-based learning essential for strengthening clinical decision-making.

Building on this accomplishment, the recognition extends Springer Publishing's more than 14-year streak of AJN honors, alongside continued recognition through the AAP's prestigious PROSE Awards. These achievements reinforce the company's longstanding reputation for quality while signaling its evolution in digital learning.

Digital Learning Meets Clinical Practice

The recognition reflects a broader shift in healthcare education toward applied, outcomes-driven learning, demonstrating how Springer Publishing is advancing industry standards to reinforce clinical reasoning.

CourseConnect transforms expert-authored content into an interactive experience that supports how clinicians learn and apply knowledge in real-world settings. Through lessons, case-based scenarios, assessments, flashcards, analytics, and gamified elements, the platform is designed to hone clinical judgment and diagnostic reasoning skills.

AJN reviewers cited the platform's user-friendly design, comprehensive content, and broad applicability across healthcare disciplines, noting its value not only for primary care education but for a wide range of health professionals.

Built on Trusted Content, Designed for Today's Workforce

For more than a decade, Springer Publishing's content has been consistently recognized by AJN and AAP as among the highest quality in healthcare education, providing the foundation for its continued success in digital formats.

That same foundation now underpins its digital learning strategy. By combining evidence-based content with interactive delivery, Springer Publishing supports learners across nursing, social work, and health sciences, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

"We see recognition like this as a reflection of responsibility, not just achievement," said Mary Gatsch, CEO of Springer Publishing Company. "Learners depend on trusted, high-quality content as they prepare for professional practice. Our goal is to deliver education that meets that responsibility through both the strength of our content and the way it is experienced."

A Continued Focus on Outcomes-Driven Education

As the healthcare landscape and workforce demands continue to evolve, Springer Publishing is focused on delivering learning solutions that support clinical competence, confidence, and career readiness.

Continued recognition from AJN and AAP reflects not only consistency but a sustained commitment to advancing healthcare education through content and digital experiences that meet the needs of today's clinicians.

About Springer Publishing

Springer Publishing is an award-winning healthcare education company specializing in personalized learning experiences. Its integrated digital platforms support students, educators, and professionals from the classroom through certification and into clinical practice. By combining trusted, competency-aligned content from leading experts with interactive learning tools, assessments, and analytics, Springer Publishing helps improve readiness, confidence, and outcomes across nursing, social work, and health sciences education.

SOURCE Springer Publishing