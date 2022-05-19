Springer Realty Group Adds New Revenue Stream for Agents

Springer Realty Group introduces its Ambassador Program as a new, passive revenue stream for agents

EXTON, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springer Realty Group (SRG) has successfully launched their Ambassador Program as a new revenue stream for its growing number of real estate agents. The addition of the Ambassador Program represents a 3rd revenue stream available to their growing number of over 250 agents. The brokerage already offers agents the opportunity to keep 100% of their commissions as well as qualify for ownership in their title company, Golden Abstract.

Springer Realty Group

"The Ambassador Program is designed to help our agents attract other great people to our brokerage", says Stu Schulman, President of Springer Realty Group. "We want to continue to share our full-service brokerage with others and believe the Ambassador Program's passive revenue stream will reward our agents for granting us access to their trusted network of real estate agents."

Springer Realty Group has been in business for 13 years, and they have experienced very strong growth largely because of their unique agency model. Now with well over 250 agents, SRG leverages technology and reduced overhead. They provide agents with the freedom and flexibility to run their businesses alongside a streamlined model that allows their agents to keep 100% of their commissions and opportunities to participate in additional, passive income streams.

"I am very excited about the growth of our company," Schulman continues. "Our 20% growth in sales transactions year-over-year underscores our agents' ability to remain a trusted and valued resource to their respective spheres. According to RealTrends, we are now the 6th largest Independent Brokerage in the State of Pennsylvania in 2021 for closed transactions. The new ranking reflects the fact that we attract the area's top-notch talent and deliver meaningful value to their business. Our new Ambassador Program will be additive to our current offering."

To learn more about Springer Realty Group, go to https://www.springerrealtygroup.com/

About Springer Realty Group:

Springer Realty Group is a locally owned, independent brokerage that was founded in 2009. SRG has experienced strong growth since its founding, and within the past few years alone, they have significantly grown in transactions and sales volume. More than just keeping 100% of their commissions, they provide their agents with opportunities to participate in multiple passive income streams as well. SRG runs a full-service, yet nimble and streamlined operation leveraging the most advanced technology and marketing methods to maintain a competitive edge within the marketplace. SRG is licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

SRG has six convenient locations throughout Pennsylvania to serve the needs of its growing clientele. Their offices are located in:

Exton

Wyomissing

Limerick

Blue Bell

Chadds Ford

Media

Contact:

Dave Springer

Springer Realty Group

740 Springdale Dr., Suite 100

Exton, Pa 19341

Mobile: 610-202-2859

Office: 484-498-4000

[email protected]

http://www.springerrealtygroup.com

SOURCE Springer Realty Group