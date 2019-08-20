Springfield Area's Only Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Extending Hours

CHICOPEE, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass Alternative Care, Inc. (MAC), Springfield area's first recreational marijuana dispensary, will be extending its hours of operation beginning today, August 20th.

Kevin Collins, General Manager, is pleased to announce, "After a successful first month, Mass Alternative Care is excited to extend its hours providing additional access to medical grade cannabis for the consumers of Massachusetts."

New hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Extended hours will give cannabis consumers fifteen more hours per week to visit. Those leaving work during rush hour will have better access to their cannabis remedies.

This announcement follows MAC's opening day for adult-use sales on July 5th, where cannabis consumers from all over the Northeast stopped by to purchase flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, extracts, edibles, vape cartridges and more.

Located at 1247 East Main Street in Chicopee, MAC is conveniently located off I-291, I-90 (Mass Pike), and I-91 with a large parking lot and low wait times.

Mass Alternative Care is a local, family-operated, vertically integrated marijuana company. MAC's mission is to provide medical patients and adult users age 21+ premium, medical grade cannabis products. MAC's cultivation facility, located onsite in Chicopee, focuses on small batches to ensure the highest quality product. Additional items from MAC's menu are sourced from trusted partners within Massachusetts. MAC's knowledgeable staff have a wide array of cannabis experience to ensure customer satisfaction in a friendly atmosphere.

Mass Alternative Care's product offerings are revised weekly including special items exclusively on the in-store, limited release menu. The limited release menu is constantly evolving, offering MAC-produced specialty products and additional cannabis items from MAC's trusted partners.

Prospective medical marijuana patients are encouraged to visit the dispensary or website to learn more about enrolling in the Massachusetts Medical Marijuana Program. New patients receive 20% off their first purchase, with special menu items discounted weekly. MAC's Compassionate Care program offers qualified patients additional savings opportunities.

Mass Alternative Care has been serving the Massachusetts Medical Marijuana Program since August 2018 and has been open for adult-use sales since July 5th.

For more information on Mass Alternative Care, Inc. and its medical and recreational product offerings visit: www.massaltcare.com.

Media Contact: Kevin Collins, 413-377-6236, kmcollins@massaltcare.com

