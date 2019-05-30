Springfield Armory® Announces

GENESEO, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Springfield Armory is proud to announce their partnership with Hillsdale College in support and sponsorship of its pistol and rifle team.

Hillsdale College, located in Hillsdale, Michigan, has built a national reputation through its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. With an emphasis on a traditional, classical core curriculum, the college is ranked among the top 100 liberal arts colleges in the United States.

"We are honored to be associated with this stellar institution, and we are eager to help Hillsdale's pistol and rifle team achieve great things," says Springfield Armory VP of Marketing Steve Kramer. "Congratulations to the team on their performance at Nationals. This is an impressive group of young people whom we are thrilled to support both on and off the range."

"To have the resources that Springfield's donated makes a huge difference for us. We have increased our rankings dramatically," says Adam Burlew, head coach of Hillsdale College's pistol and rifle team. "Springfield coming on board is going to help us provide better shooters in the long run and help our team become nationally recognized."

"These students come away with a greater understanding of our Constitution, a great experience with firearms, and that is something that Springfield Armory is proud to support," says Springfield Armory CEO Dennis Reese.

Watch the video on Springfield Armory's support of Hillsdale College here: https://www.spr-ar.com/r/3223.

To learn more information about Hillsdale College, please visit: www.hillsdale.edu.

To learn more about Springfield Armory, please visit: www.springfield-armory.com.

About Springfield Armory®

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory was designated as our national armory by General George Washington, and began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. This monumental institution went on to serve as a think tank for developing innovative firearms concepts and producing some of the most storied rifle platforms in our country's history. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, IL revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy and restore the Springfield Armory name.

Springfield Armory Inc. engineers, manufactures and assembles their high-quality 1911, 911, SAINT® AR-15 and legendary M1A™ lines of firearms in Geneseo, Illinois. Since 2001, Springfield Armory has enjoyed a strategic, collaborative partnership with the state-of-the-art factory in Croatia working hand-in-hand to develop and engineer the multiple award-winning line of XD® polymer pistols that have become staples in the US marketplace. We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

