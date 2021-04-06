Springfield Clinic Implements RCxRules HCC Coding Rule Set

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, announces the expansion of their partnership with Springfield Clinic. Founded in 1939, Springfield Clinic serves a population of approximately one million patients in central Illinois across 80 specialties and sub-specialties. The clinic is implementing the RCxRules HCC Coding Rule Set to identify HCC coding gaps under their value-based contracts.

Springfield Clinic's focus on value-based care has increased as their patients' needs have evolved. They turned to RCxRules for an HCC coding solution that would meet three key requirements. First, they needed a solution that would support their providers without adding more to their workload. Second, this solution needed to live within their coders' existing workflow. And third, it needed to provide real-time feedback on their data, including provider HCC capture reports and coder reports that detailed which HCCs were added and deleted.

"Based on our existing relationship with RCxRules, we knew they were the right choice to help us. We had three specific requirements for an HCC coding solution, and RCxRules was able to accommodate them all. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership," says Chris Cousins, Vice President, Managed Care & Ancillary Services, Springfield Clinic.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About Springfield Clinic: Founded in 1939 by five physician partners, Springfield Clinic was one of the first multispecialty medical clinics to form in downstate Illinois. Now, Springfield Clinic's 550 physicians and advanced practitioners and 2,400 employees serve a population of approximately one million patients throughout the central Illinois region in eighty medical specialties and sub-specialties. Springfield Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners are committed to identifying and implementing cutting-edge, innovative solutions that improve overall patient health.

SOURCE RCxRules