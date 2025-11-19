Springfield Clinic Selects MyMedicalScribe as Its Ambient AI Platform of Choice

Redefining the patient-provider experience with an EHR-agnostic solution that powers a more connected, efficient, and patient-centered exam room.

HILLSBORO, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JardogsHealth, a healthcare innovation company with more than two decades of experience improving clinical operations, today announced Springfield Clinic has selected MyMedicalScribe (MMS) as its ambient AI solution of choice. The groundbreaking implementation will extend to more than 650 physicians and advanced practice providers, across approximately 80 specialties and subspecialties, including primary care, orthopedics, oncology, ambulatory surgery centers and more. By integrating MMS into everyday workflows, Springfield Clinic is empowering its providers to spend less time on documentation and more time engaging directly with patients, enhancing efficiency, elevating care quality, and restoring joy in clinical practice.

Unlike other AI scribes that focus solely on transcription or coding, MyMedicalScribe unifies both. The system listens unobtrusively during patient visits, generating complete and compliant medical documentation and automatically applying accurate billing codes. This approach reduces costs, eliminates redundant systems, streamlines operations, and strengthens revenue performance, resulting in a more efficient and rewarding experience for both physicians and patients.

"MyMedicalScribe gives our physicians the freedom to stay focused on their patients by handling the complex work behind every encounter," shared Jennifer Boyer, Acting CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Springfield Clinic. "Its ambient listening, coding, and billing capabilities work together to capture the clinical note, apply the appropriate codes, and prepare the claim, all in real time. By automating what traditionally pulls clinicians away from the conversation, MMS ensures our physicians can stay fully present while still producing accurate, medically necessary documentation. That's how technology should support care."

"MyMedicalScribe represents the future of healthcare operations," said Jim Hewitt, CEO of JardogsHealth. "It's more than an assistant. It's an intelligent partner that improves accuracy, reduces costs, and increases efficiency across the revenue cycle. Unlike traditional solutions that take months to deploy, MyMedicalScribe is live in days and requires minimal support from IT teams."

MyMedicalScribe is both EHR- and specialty-agnostic, making it compatible with nearly any healthcare setting. It strengthens the revenue cycle by improving documentation accuracy and lowering operational costs.

"Compared to many of the ambient transcription and coding tools available today, MyMedicalScribe performs at light speed and is incredibly accurate," shared Dr. Chris Wottowa, Springfield Clinic Orthopedic Surgeon and Chairman of the Board. "This is the first time in 35 years of practicing medicine that a product has improved my work life."

JardogsHealth offers rapid implementation for healthcare organizations of all sizes, helping them quickly integrate MyMedicalScribe into their existing workflows and realize immediate value through greater efficiency and accuracy.

About JardogsHealth

JardogsHealth is a healthcare innovation company reimagining the exam room experience and advancing the future of care delivery. With more than two decades improving clinical operations, JardogsHealth develops intelligent, EHR-agnostic technologies that simplify workflows, enhance accuracy, and strengthen the connection between clinicians and patients. By rethinking how technology supports care rather than complicates it, JardogsHealth is helping health systems deliver a smarter, more connected healthcare experience. To learn more, visit jardogshealth.com.

About Springfield Clinic

Springfield Clinic is a forward-thinking, physician-led multispecialty medical group devoted to providing the highest quality health care to its patients. More than 650 physicians and advanced practitioners deliver care in approximately 80 medical specialties and sub-specialties serving more than 20 counties reaching more than 500,000 patients in the greater central Illinois area. As one of the largest private multispecialty medical clinics in the state, Springfield Clinic currently employs over 3,500 clinical and administrative staff members who are committed to improving health, providing value, and serving the community. For more information, visit www.SpringfieldClinic.com.

