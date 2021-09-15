Springfield… Get Ready to "Stick it to COVID!"

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful "Stick it to COVID" vaccination campaign that swept the eastern part of the state is now moving into the Springfield region. As a partner with the state, Cataldo is hiring healthcare professionals as vaccinators for key sites that will pop up throughout the Springfield region. Experienced vaccinators can make up to $40 an hour while making a real difference to their local communities.

The "Stick it to COVID" campaign, first launched in January 2021, was an incredible demonstration of patriotism and dedication by the healthcare community. When we put the "all call" out, we expected a good response but nothing like the overwhelming response we actually got—over 5000 healthcare professionals responded saying they wanted to Stick it to COVID!" says Kevin Turner, COO of Cataldo, a state partner for COVID vaccination and testing efforts.

"Our launch in January was amazing! We on-boarded 1500 vaccination specialists in a little over 3 weeks," says Dinah Olanoff, a senior director with Cataldo. "Healthcare professionals wanted to contribute their skill and help beat this virus that has cost us all so much." She emphasizes that you don't have to have clinical experience to be on the vax team.

While Cataldo is looking for experienced clinicians like doctors, nurses, NPs, PAs, nursing and medical students, EMTs, and Paramedics, anyone interested in supporting the vaccination effort is welcome to apply for non-vaccinating roles. Licensed clinicians at the Vax 2 level, make $40 an hour. Those who are able to vaccinate under supervision, make $25 an hour, and administrative supporters earn $18 an hour. FT/PT and flexible schedules are available.

Join Cataldo as we continue to Stick it to COVID!

Come to the Cataldo live hiring event: La Quinta Hotel, Congress Street, Springfield

Wednesday September 22 from 12 to 4 pm | Thursday September 23 from 2 – 6 pm

Cataldo Ambulance Service continually distinguishes itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

