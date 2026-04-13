SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI'S 103-YEAR-OLD ZOO OPENS NEW BEAR BOARDWALK

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than four years, the journey through Dickerson Park Zoo—Springfield, Missouri's most exotic 1.2 mile walk—has been a rather arduous one.

On November 10, 2021, the Bear Boardwalk in the North America section of Dickerson Park Zoo was closed due to structural deterioration. The old boardwalk was all wood, and had repairs through the years, but it had reached the point where it was deemed unsafe.

A new covered gazebo provides shade and protection during rainy days and is a welcome feature for Dickerson Park Zoo, which is almost all outdoors. (photo by Hamby Construction)

"Our staff, and especially our zoo members and guests have been very patient," said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. "We have had so many people ask 'when is it going to be open' and we really didn't have an answer until about a year ago."

In March 2025, the Springfield City Council approved $580,000 in carryover funding for a new boardwalk, and construction by Hamby Construction LLC began.

From demolition to completion, the entire project went very smoothly and took a year to complete.

The swift foxes have been off exhibit during construction, but guests could still see the bears. However, the new boardwalk, among many improvements, includes expanded viewing of the bears and the swift foxes.

Other improvements include: a covered gazebo, drilled concrete piers with steel fabrication, and special features under the boardwalk to help the keepers and the animals in their care.

"There are two, large private holding spaces and an additional holding bay for medical purposes. Plus, a new water line to the swift fox exhibit," said Powell. "Guests often ask about water, but every animal has a fresh water supply and many are not visible from the guests' paths."

Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dickerson Park Zoo also hosts several day and evening events between April and November, the opening of the new boardwalk right as event season kicks off is ideal.

SOURCE Dickerson Park Zoo