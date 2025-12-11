SpringGreen Multi-Unit Franchise Owner Expands to Six Territories

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringGreen is pleased to announce the completion of the franchise resale in the greater Eau Claire, Wisconsin area as Jason Jordan became the first independent owner in the system to operate six franchise territories.

"This transaction reflects our continued focus on strategic growth and local market expansion," said Ted Hofer, CEO of SpringGreen. "Jason has been a consistent top performer who continues to raise the bar for our franchise network. Expansions like this strengthen local market reach and build long term business value."

SpringGreen franchise owner Jason Jordan – expanding into Eau Claire, WI

Jason was recently recognized during SpringGreen's National Training Conference for reaching five million dollars in annual revenue, the highest revenue achieved by an independently owned SpringGreen franchise owner. His expanding portfolio now includes territories across Illinois and Wisconsin, including the newly acquired Eau Claire market.

"This expansion reflects my belief in the SpringGreen brand and the strength of the support behind it. Growing into these new territories allows my team to serve more customers while building on the systems that have helped us succeed. I look forward to continuing this momentum in the year ahead," said Jason Jordan. This transition supports long term continuity for customers and employees while keeping the business in trusted local hands.

About SpringGreen

Founded in 1977, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build successful, scalable businesses.

To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

