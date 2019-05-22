SpringHill Suites By Marriott Opens Doors In Westfield, Indiana

The SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Westfield is located near the intersection of 191 st Street and US 31. The hotel offers guests convenient access to Grand Park Sports & Event Center, the Monon Trail, and downtown Westfield featuring numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment options.

"As a brand opening a new hotel every 10 days on average, we are delighted that the SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Westfield is the latest addition to our growing number of properties across the United States and Canada," Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands. "Our all-suite offering, and convenient amenities offer guests a little extra to help them enjoy their stay. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, we understand that guests want to connect to the local area. We make it our business to help them do that by offering our local expertise, and bringing the community into the hotel through our 24/7 market, bar and at our Art of Local events."

Ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, the new hotel offers a little extra space with suites larger than a typical hotel room. Separate living, working and sleeping spaces provide guests with flexibility and functionality. The hotel offers comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows to allow for an optimum night's sleep. The designated work space offers a well-lit desk space to ensure maximum productivity for those who need to get down to business.

From the guest rooms to the lobby every aspect of design, from furniture and lighting, to colors and fabrics; has been carefully selected to offer calm and refreshing spaces to allow guests to relax and recharge. Featuring a brand new design that adds depth and sophistication to the décor, the hotel's lobby is a great venue for conducting casual meetings or simply to socialize with SpringHill Suites' enhanced evening experience.

The daily complimentary breakfast is filled with hot, healthy and indulgent choices including fresh strawberries, steel cut oatmeal, cold cuts, cheeses and much more. This is SpringHill Suites' way of making sure guests have a good start to their day. The hotel also provides business services, complimentary Wi-Fi, same-day dry cleaning, guest laundry facilities, a 24/7 Market, an indoor swimming pool and a fitness center.

The SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Westfield also offers 1,700 square feet of functional meeting space and the Oak Bar, located adjacent to the lobby and features a stylish space adorned with wood and other natural elements, while serving craft cocktails and tasty bites.

"The hotel is beautifully designed and offers the best hospitality experience for all guests alike – business, leisure or sports," said Opening General Manager Roxanna Castillo. "We're excited to welcome guests looking for modern style to Westfield's most spacious rooms and the cozy Oak Bar."

About SpringHill Suites by Marriott

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is an all-suite hotel brand that offers guests a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure, by providing little extras that help them enjoy their time away. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 10 Franchises to buy in 2016, the portfolio consists of over 400 properties across the United States and Canada. The suites are spacious and feature a modern, stylish design that allows guests to be productive and unwind. For more information or reservations, visit www.springhillsuites.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow @SpringHillSuites on Twitter and Instagram . SpringHill Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands in 20 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award.

