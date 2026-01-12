SPRINGHILL SUITES BY MARRIOTT OPENS IN ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA

New All-Suite Hotel Brings Coastal Style, Salt & Sips, and Community-Driven Hospitality to the Gulf Coast

ORANGE BEACH, Ala., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Host announced the opening of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orange Beach Gulf Shores, a 120-suite hotel designed to capture the relaxed beauty of Alabama's Gulf Coast while delivering thoughtful, purpose-driven hospitality.

Located at 24224 Ruby Lane, the hotel operates as a Marriott franchise, developed by Eliot and Stuart Cohen of Cohen Investments, and managed by Vista Host. The property offers easy access to the sugar-white beaches, dining, and outdoor experiences of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

Resort-style pool at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orange Beach Gulf Shores

"This opening represents everything we value as a company," said Evan Studer, CEO of Vista Host. "Working alongside Cohen Investments, we set out to create a hotel that reflects the beauty of the coast while giving back to the community that makes Orange Beach so special. From Salt & Sips and our conservation giveback to the welcoming spaces throughout the hotel, every detail was designed with purpose."

SpringHill Suites Orange Beach Gulf Shores features spacious suites designed to feel open, calm, and functional. Each suite is larger than a traditional hotel room and includes distinct living, working, and sleeping areas, plush bedding, soft linens, and a comfortable sofa sleeper, offering flexibility for longer stays, family travel, or relaxing after a day at the beach.

Public spaces throughout the hotel reflect a bright, coastal-inspired design, creating a natural flow from guest rooms to shared gathering areas. Outdoors, guests are invited to relax by the resort-style pool, a sun-filled space designed for downtime, social moments, and enjoying the coastal atmosphere.

At the heart of the hotel experience is Salt & Sips, the hotel's poolside bistro celebrating coastal flavors and community connection. Guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails and light bites poolside, including the bistro's signature cocktail, The Fred, a Paloma-inspired drink with a purpose. A portion of proceeds supports local coastal conservation efforts.

The hotel also features The Blue Heron Room, a 1,080-square-foot meeting space ideal for meetings and small gatherings.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary daily breakfast along with amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24/7 Market, guest laundry facilities, and a modern fitness center.

Vista Host also announced the hotel's leadership team. Matthew Sutherland has been named General Manager, bringing more than two decades of hospitality experience. Cole Walker joins the property as Sales Manager with prior experience at Visit Nashville.

SpringHill Suites Orange Beach Gulf Shores offers a stay shaped by coastal beauty, purposeful hospitality, and the simple joy of being steps from everything that makes Orange Beach special.

For more information or to book a stay, visit

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pnsoh-springhill-suites-orange-beach-gulf-shores

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Edge

VP of Revenue Channels & Digital Marketing

Vista Host

731-415-5243

[email protected]

