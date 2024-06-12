SPRINGHILL SUITES BY MARRIOTT SCORES NEW SOCCER PARTNERSHIPS AND ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF FAN EXPERIENCES AT U.S. MEN'S AND WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM MATCHES THIS SUMMER

All-Suite Hotel Brand Heats Up Soccer Presence Through Official Partnerships with U.S. Youth Soccer and former USWNT star Sydney Leroux Alongside Unique Game-Day Experiences

BETHESDA, Md., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer soccer schedule kicking into high gear, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands and the official hotel partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, announced today a series of new brand partnerships and activation moments that will provide unprecedented access for soccer families across the country to get closer to the game they, and their kids, love.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott x U.S. Soccer Federation

Fans attending two of this summer's biggest soccer matches will be able to participate in, for the first time, SpringHill's Suites' 'Space for the Whole Team,' experience. Appearing at the June 12 'Allstate Continental Clásico' U.S. Men's National Team vs. Brazil and July 13 U.S. Women's National Team vs. Mexico 'Impact 99 presented by New York Life' matches, 'Space for the Whole Team' is inspired by SpringHill Suites' unique capability to serve families hitting the road for youth sports travel with fun, immersive family-focused fan experiences at both games.

SpringHill Suites also announced today an official partnership with the nation's largest youth sports organization, US Youth Soccer – the U.S. Soccer Federation's largest member at 2.5 million players. The multi-year partnership doubles down on SpringHill Suites' efforts to support soccer families and the continued development of the sport in America, with the brand playing a key role at USYS tournaments starting this fall.

Former USWNT star, US Youth Soccer alumna, and beloved soccer mom Sydney Leroux is one of the very few who understand both what it takes to succeed at the sport's highest level and raise the next generation of American soccer stars. Together, SpringHill Suites and Leroux will celebrate and support the experiences of soccer families across the country, which will include fresh content for soccer-loving families and joining SpringHill Suites on the road this summer to meet with youth players and fellow soccer families.

"Traveling can be full of excitement, anticipation and even stress. As game day approaches, SpringHill Suites' all-suite offerings ease families' needs while on the road," said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Senior Vice President & Global Brand Leader, Select Brands at Marriott International. "The number of families staying with us as they travel for youth sports has increased tenfold and made partnering with the U.S. Soccer Federation, and now US Youth Soccer, incredibly timely and meaningful to our guests. There is a lot of excitement for the new programming we are bringing to life and its finally game time."

"I am blessed to have been a part of teams that reached the pinnacle of our sport, but nothing compares to the joy I get from seeing my kids pursue the game for themselves. I'm thrilled to be partnering with SpringHill Suites in their efforts to support soccer families across the country and inspire other soccer moms, dads, and kids across the country to continue to pursue this beautiful game," says Sydney Leroux.

Space for the Whole Team

SpringHill Suites' all-suite accommodations comfortably sleep groups of up to six, and with more than 535 properties across the U.S. and Canada, there really is Space for the Whole Team. With spacious guest rooms, family-focused amenities and unforgettable fan experiences, SpringHill Suites ensures that every member of the family will feel like an all-star. Many SpringHill Suites properties are conveniently located close to stadiums and youth sport complexes throughout the U.S., making families feel at home while on the road.

The 'Space for the Whole Team' experience will be on site at the U.S. Soccer game-day events tied to the June 12, 2024 Allstate Continental Clásico and July 13 "Impact 99" Legacy Match. Attending soccer fans and families will have the chance to connect with their fandom in big ways through a series of fun and engaging activities, including posing for soccer-themed photos, airbrush team tattoos, customized tote bags and snacks from the grab and go markets.

In addition to the gameday experiences, SpringHill Suites, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, is also offering Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences at both the June 12 and July 13 games this year. The experience for the upcoming Impact 99 Legacy Match includes ticket packages, pre-game tours, a stay at a nearby SpringHill Suites property, and more. Fans can head to Moments.MarriottBonvoy.com to find out more information and use their Marriott Bonvoy points to bid on the experience.

