Springing Forward: The Vocabulary Bowl Breaks Record After Record

The numbers are in, and the world's largest academic competition just outdid itself, again.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- They say April showers bring May flowers. When it comes to the Spring 2026 Vocabulary Bowl, it's pouring. More than 1.2 million learners across 122 countries just mastered a record-breaking 5.34 million words—topping last season by 16,000. Behind the numbers, learners embraced the thrill of the competition, racing to grow their word knowledge and build the kind of roots that last well beyond the final bell.

In the U.S., schools competed in three divisions based on enrollment size: Division I (1,000+ students), Division II (500-999 students) and Division III (up to 499 students). International schools, teachers and individual learners also faced off in their own brackets.

This season's winners? A mix of familiar powerhouses, comeback stories and fresh faces.

Shining bright: The Sunshine State had a standout season, claiming two Division I titles. Fresh off its Fall 2025 win, Fort Lauderdale's Saint Thomas Aquinas High School secured the high school crown with 75,000 words mastered—outpacing the runner-up by 30,000 words. And Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County made its debut on the leaderboard, earning its first-ever divisional and state titles.

Dynasties and first-timers: DuBois Area High School (PA) reclaimed the Division II high school title after being dethroned last season, marking a strong return to form. Buckingham Collegiate Academy (CA) extended its dominance with a ninth consecutive Division III high school championship, while Woodland Middle School (TN) earned its third straight Division II title. Known for its consistent state-level success, Hartville Middle School (MO) reached a new milestone this season—capturing its first Division III championship.

Au revoir: Singapore's Nan Hua Primary School returned to the top international spot after being edged out last fall by France's École Jeannine Manuel. And for the first time, Kenya entered the international rankings, represented by West Nairobi School.

Strong schools start with strong teachers. This season, 7,000 of them rallied their classrooms to expand their vocabularies. Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School (NY) stood out as the only U.S. high school with multiple teachers in the top 10. In the middle and elementary division, BIA Charter School (GA) placed three teachers among the top 10. And Singapore dominated the international rankings, with six of the top 10 educators representing four different schools.

The division winners for the Spring 2026 Season are (an asterisk indicates the school also had a top 10 teacher):

Division I (1,000 students or more) : High School: Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Middle and Elementary School: Wellington Landings Middle School (Wellington, Florida)



Division II ( 500-999 students) : High School: DuBois Area High School* (DuBois, Pennsylvania) Middle and Elementary School: Woodland Middle School (Brentwood, Tennessee)



Division III (up to 499 students) : High School: Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy* (Vacaville, California) Middle and Elementary School: Hartville Middle School* (Hartville, Missouri)



U.S. state and territory champions are listed below, with the top high school listed first, followed by the leading middle or elementary school:

The Canadian Provincial Winners are:

The international division ranks schools based solely on total words mastered—no size brackets.

The International (non-US/Canada) Winners are:

Nan Hua Primary School - Singapore

The Galaxy School - Wadi - India

École Jeannine Manuel - France

One Target Education - Singapore

Menntaskólinn á Tröllaskaga - Iceland

WWW Wahroonga - Australia

The American College of Sofia - Bulgaria

Raffles Institution - Singapore

West Nairobi School - Kenya

Shanghai SMIC Private School - China

The Top Rookie Schools are:

Cherry Creek Academy* - Colorado

Rumney Marsh Academy - Massachusetts

Priority Charter Schools-Copperas Cove* - Texas

North Platte Catholic Schools- Nebraska

Saint John Evangelist School - Maryland

"Breaking records is exciting, but what's truly remarkable is what's behind them: millions of students who chose to keep learning, competing and pushing themselves," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "The Vocabulary Bowl was built on the idea that learning a new word should feel like a win in itself, and season after season, students and teachers around the world prove just how powerful that motivation can be."

Learning that sticks

The Vocabulary Bowl turns vocabulary building into a game, making it fun and rewarding for learners of all ages and abilities. Students master words at their own pace using Vocabulary.com's adaptive technology, earning points for themselves and their schools. Teachers rally their classes by celebrating top scorers and team wins. Every word learned helps develop the reading, writing and communication skills students need for school and beyond.

For details on how to participate in the Fall 2026 season, visit https://www.vocabulary.com/bowl/rules.

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com transforms vocabulary instruction, teaching students the words they need to know to achieve more in school and life. The adaptive platform personalizes learning by identifying each student's vocabulary needs and creating individualized learning plans. With over 17,000 curated resources aligned with textbooks, novels and English language learner content, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates into any curriculum. Gamified features, including the Vocabulary Bowl, engage and motivate students through fun, interactive competitions. To date, 5.2 million learners have answered 9billion questions and mastered 446 million words on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

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SOURCE IXL Learning