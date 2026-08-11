Springline Advisory Recognized Among Nation's Leading Accounting Firms

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Springline Advisory, a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, announced it has been recognized across several of the accounting profession's most respected industry rankings, with honors from INSIDE Public Accounting and Accounting Today reflecting the firm's continued growth and commitment to strengthening the future of accounting.

As part of the 2026 IPA rankings, Springline Advisory was named No. 56 on the IPA Top 100 Firms list, as well as being recognized as one of IPA's Fastest-Growing Firms. Separately, Accounting Today named Springline Advisory No. 6 on its Fastest-Growing Firms list and No. 54 on its Top 100 Firms ranking. Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory, was also named to Accounting Today's most recent Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting list, which recognizes leaders helping shape the profession through innovation, growth and leadership.

"These recognitions are a reflection of the incredible people across our organization and the founding firms that have chosen to build something special together," said Brackney. "They validate what's possible when you bring together entrepreneurial, successful firms that share a commitment to exceptional client service, strong local leadership, and a culture where people can thrive. Our growth has never been about getting bigger for its own sake. It's about helping great firms build on what already makes them successful while creating even greater opportunities for our teams and clients. We're honored to see that approach recognized by both IPA and Accounting Today."

The annual IPA Top 100 and Fastest-Growing Firms rankings recognize the nation's largest and fastest-growing accounting firms based on net revenue reported through the IPA Practice Management Survey. Accounting Today's Top 100 and Fastest-Growing Firms rankings similarly recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional scale, momentum, and leadership across the profession. Springline Advisory's inclusion across both rankings reflects the strength of its strategy: partnering with entrepreneurial accounting and advisory firms to help them expand while preserving the local leadership, culture, and client relationships that have made them successful.

Since its founding, Springline Advisory has rapidly expanded its national footprint through these culture-focused partnerships. The firm's continued growth illustrates the increasing demand for an alternative model that empowers firms to scale without sacrificing their identity.

"Scale + Soul is Springline's credo—and our belief that growth and culture don't have to compete," said Erin McAuley, Chief People Officer at Springline Advisory. "We're committed to creating a place where talented people can do great work, build rewarding careers, and stay connected through shared values and the relationships that matter most. Seeing our teams recognized through these rankings is a testament to what we're all building together every day."

Brackney's recognition as one of Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting highlights Springline's growing impact on the profession. The annual list celebrates executives, practitioners, consultants, and thought leaders who are helping define the future of accounting through leadership, innovation, and industry transformation.

Springline Advisory is actively pursuing investment opportunities in entrepreneurial and culturally driven middle-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to springlineadvisory.com.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm built by and for the middle market. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust.

Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.springlineadvisory.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Carroll

PANBlast for Springline Advisory

[email protected]

SOURCE Springline Advisory