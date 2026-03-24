SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CG ADVISORY, LLC

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory, a financial and business advisory firm with a focus on the middle-market, today announced a strategic partnership with Cg Advisory, LLC (Cg), a New Jersey-based advisory firm with deep expertise in tax, forensic, valuation, and healthcare advisory services.

Cg, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., with an additional office in Toms River, brings a strong regional presence in the northeast and has a reputation for culture-driven growth. The firm is a member of the CPAmerica alliance, is named on the 2025 IPA Top 400 Firms list, and was recently recognized as a 2026 Best Places to Work, in addition to being named a 2026 Top Ranked Firm by Vault Accounting.

Through this strategic partnership, Cg will gain access to Springline Advisory's broader platform, resources, and collaborative partner network while maintaining its local leadership, client relationships, and people-first culture.

"We knew early on that Cg shares our belief that firms grow best when they put people and culture at the center of everything they do," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory.

"Beyond that alignment, Cg brings an experienced leadership team, a strong workplace reputation, and specialized expertise in healthcare and matrimonial forensic services. This partnership expands our footprint in the Northeast and strengthens our ability to serve clients with depth and focus. We're thrilled to welcome the Cg team to Springline and build on that momentum together."

Founded on a legacy of entrepreneurial growth, Cg offers core tax services alongside highly specialized capabilities, including forensic and matrimonial services, as well as healthcare-focused advisory solutions. Its affiliated entity, Cg Healthcare Solutions, LLC provides medical billing, consulting, and revenue cycle management services, which serve as key differentiators for healthcare organizations.

"Partnering with Springline enables us to expand our capabilities and opportunities without compromising the culture that defines our firm," said Deb Sundermann, Managing Partner of Cg. "The Scale with Soul philosophy deeply resonates with us, reflecting how we've always approached growth — doing right by our employees, investing in leadership, and continuing to drive exceptional results for our clients."

This partnership will continue to enhance Springline's presence in the Northeast and add meaningful depth across tax and client accounting services, as well as specialized advisory offerings. Additionally, it advances Springline's long-term vision of building a differentiated advisory platform through collaborations with culturally aligned and high-performing firms like Cg.

Today's announcement builds on a recent strategic transaction with SD Mayer Advisory, LLC, advancing Springline Advisory's mission to transform advisory services while continuing to expand its geographic footprint and deepen its service capabilities.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is building a different kind of accounting and advisory firm. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we take a different approach to growth. Instead of traditional consolidation, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust.

Recognized as the 6th Fastest-Growing Firm in 2026 by Accounting Today, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit springlineadvisory.com.

Media Contact

Angelica Letcher

PANBlast for Springline Advisory

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SOURCE Springline Advisory