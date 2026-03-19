SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SD MAYER ADVISORY, LLC, EXPANDING WEST COAST PRESENCE

DALLAS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory, a financial and business advisory firm with a focus on the middle-market, today announced a strategic partnership with SD Mayer Advisory, LLC (SD Mayer), a San Francisco Bay Area-based full-service accounting, advisory, and wealth management firm. Springline views this collaboration as a key pillar for expanding its geographic footprint on the West Coast and bolstering its existing capabilities.

Through this relationship, SD Mayer will access Springline's national platform, resources, and growth playbook while continuing to operate with the same leadership team and high-touch service model that clients know and trust. Together, the firms will collaborate to enhance SD Mayer's offerings in areas such as client accounting and advisory services, strategic advisory, and wealth planning, and to create new opportunities for team development and career growth.

"From day one, we've built SD Mayer on entrepreneurial spirit, deep client relationships, and a commitment to doing the right thing for our people and our community," said Stephen D. Mayer, Founder & Managing Partner at SD Mayer. "Partnering with Springline allows us to invest even more in our team, expand our capabilities, including adding service lines we previously haven't offered, expand our Bay Area footprint, and bring additional resources to our clients — all while staying true to who we are as a firm."

SD Mayer provides tax, outsourced accounting, business advisory, and wealth management services to privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals throughout Northern California and across the country. The firm's integrated approach helps clients navigate every stage of the business and life cycle — from startup and growth to transition, succession, and legacy planning.

"This partnership is a natural fit, not just strategically, but culturally," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "We're excited to welcome the experience and leadership this team brings to Springline. Together, we share a deep commitment to our people, our clients, and the communities we serve, and we're well-positioned to accelerate our expansion across the Bay Area and Northern California while continuing to deliver the high-touch, trusted service our clients expect."

Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, advised both Springline Advisory and SD Mayer on the transaction. "Springline Advisory's expansion into the San Francisco Bay area is a meaningful step in their growth journey," said Koltin. "SD Mayer has earned a reputation for deep expertise and a genuine commitment to client service. Their team was especially enthusiastic about working with Springline's leadership team, whose culture, vision and approach resonated strongly with them. This partnership is about more than geography - it's about uniting firms that share a pragmatic mindset and a people-first philosophy. Springline remains highly selective in its M&A approach, and SD Mayer stood out as a firm that truly fits their values and ambitions."

Springline Advisory is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven middle-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to springlineadvisory.com.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is building a different kind of accounting and advisory firm. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we take a different approach to growth. Instead of traditional consolidation, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust. Recognized as the 6th Fastest-Growing Firm in 2026 by Accounting Today, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit springlineadvisory.com.

About SD Mayer

SD Mayer, founded in 2012 by Stephen D. Mayer, is a San Francisco-based accounting, advisory, and wealth management firm with offices across the Bay Area. Renowned for its innovative solutions, client-centric approach, and commitment to community, SD Mayer offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax, business advisory, client accounting and advisory services, and wealth management. Recognized as a "Best Place to Work" and a "Fastest Growing Private Company," the firm's mission is to help clients achieve success in business and in life.

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Angelica Letcher

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SOURCE Springline Advisory