SpringML Achieves Advanced Partner Status in Looker

Providing the right level of insights is the first step in becoming a data-driven organization. "Looker is SpringML's visualization tool of choice to build AI-powered analytics that can scale to address enterprise Business Intelligence requirements," said Prabhu Palanisamy, President & Chief Strategy Officer of SpringML. "Looker enables us to deliver data-driven Insights in the cloud at speed."

"Organizations across all departments are becoming increasingly more reliant on fresh real-time data to drive their business and everyday decisions," said Geneva Lake, Looker Head of Consulting Alliances at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to work with SpringML as it furthers our mission to help companies transform data-driven digital projects."

As enterprises look for new ways to engage with customers, providing creative digital experiences is key. SpringML is the "go to" partner of choice for data-driven digital transformation projects. We help enterprises build applications with an agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide Google Cloud consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics.

For more information on SpringML, visit https://www.springml.com/.

