SpringML announces Healthcare Payer Einstein Bot on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

We are excited about the launch, and we believe this solution can improve claim processing and auto-adjudicate the right claims to avoid human involvement.

About Healthcare Payer Einstein Bot

SpringML's Healthcare Payer Einstein Bot provides a tailored, personalized user experience leveraging Salesforce to capture the intent and profile information for each customer. The solution is tightly integrated to Service Cloud so that payers who have deployed Service Cloud can take advantage of this solution easily.

Whether it's a question related to simple billing like their last medical claim or out of pocket expense or network services inquiries, like requesting a list of nearby in-network physicians, Einstein Bot can play a crucial role in process automation and user experience improvement.

For example, a user can submit a question like, "Who are nearby in-network physicians?" The bot will return a list of all the physicians nearby by automatically analyzing the user's location and identifying matches.

"We love seeing our partners build solutions like Healthcare Payer Einstein Bot on AppExchange, as we realize our ecosystem is a big part of what brings the Salesforce vision to life," said Taksina Eammano, VP of Product Management, AI and Automation at Salesforce. "Giving customers the ability to tap into automated solutions such as this empowers them to provide automated customer service at scale."

"Healthcare Payers are looking for AI-powered services to supplement human judgment. This Einstein Bot will enable automated customer service at scale and allow agents to work on high impact use cases," said Ellen Derrico, VP of Healthcare at SpringML.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About SpringML Inc.

SpringML specializes in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics and is a top Salesforce Einstein Implementation partner. Headquartered in California, with offices across North America and India, we have implemented predictive and analytics solutions at multiple Fortune 500 organizations.

For more information on SpringML, visit https://springml.com/healthcare-and-life-sciences/

