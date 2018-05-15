SpringML Expands with New Offices in Indianapolis and Hyderabad

"Opening offices in Indianapolis and Hyderabad gives us access to large, highly educated talent pools with great proximity to customers and partners," continued Landry. "It also provides great career opportunities for those looking to join a company and work on complex machine learning solutions."

SpringML was founded in 2015 with the goal of accelerating the time required to help companies get insights from their data. The company's application solutions and services apply machine learning to today's most pressing business problems to enable customers to deliver quantifiable results. To this end, SpringML maintains strategic partnerships with Salesforce and Google.

The new capabilities will enhance SpringML's commitment to provide state-of-the-art enterprise solutions and services that help customers benefit from the latest advances in machine learning and AI. Our work in the energy, healthcare, technology and media industries drives major improvements to speed and accuracy by leveraging the power of automation and artificial intelligence.

SpringML specializes in artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics, and is a Premier Google Cloud and Salesforce partner. Headquartered in California, the company has offices across North America and in Hyderabad, India. SpringML has implemented machine learning and analytics solutions at multiple Fortune 500 customers.

