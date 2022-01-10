SpringML Renews its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SpringML is honored to announce we've achieved Data Analytics Partner Specialization renewal, as we are among a group of Google Cloud partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Partners with the Data Analytics Specialization have proven success from ingestion to data preparation, storage, and analysis.

Data-driven decision making is one of the top priorities for enterprises as they think through cloud adoption. Generating meaningful insights for internal and external data sources provides the edge to compete and sustain.

"SpringML has proven expertise in data analytics. This is our third renewal and we have expanded to provide end to end data services for our customers. We are thankful for our customers' ongoing trust in us to deliver mission critical, data-driven, digital transformation projects," said Amit Deshpande, India Delivery Head, SpringML. "Google Cloud BigQuery and Looker provide a comprehensive data platform to deploy large scale analytics quickly and efficiently."

"We're thrilled that SpringML has renewed its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program," said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy, Google Cloud. "Achieving this renewal points to SpringML's commitment to providing our customers with the tools and expertise they need to succeed along every step of their digital transformation journeys."

As enterprises look for new ways to engage with customers, providing creative digital experiences is key. SpringML is a trusted partner for data-driven digital transformation projects. We help enterprises build applications with an agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide Google Cloud consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics.

