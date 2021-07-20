SpringML wins 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year - State and Local Governments Award

We receive this recognition with immense gratitude and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our joint public sector customers during 2020, said Charles Landry, CEO of SpringML. We consider this recognition as an increased responsibility and are even motivated further to continue to serve our customers by helping them take advantage of Google Cloud.

As public sector customers are looking to navigate the new normal, engaging with citizens in new ways and modernization of current applications is a top priority. SpringML is ready to serve and help governments implement data-driven digital transformation projects with an agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model.

Here are a few applications we have delivered to support several states fight against pandemic:

COVID exposure apps: Google and Apple built the privacy preserving exposure notification framework to help public health authorities fight against COVID-19. SpringML, in partnerships with multiple states including Michigan , North Carolina , Virginia and Utah , supported the roll out resulting in hundreds of thousands of downloads. This allowed States to provide proactive notifications to affected and exposed users on a timely basis.

and built the privacy preserving exposure notification framework to help public health authorities fight against COVID-19. SpringML, in partnerships with multiple states including , , and , supported the roll out resulting in hundreds of thousands of downloads. This allowed States to provide proactive notifications to affected and exposed users on a timely basis. Patient intake apps: COVID response resulted in the need for smart applications, ones that could be developed and delivered rapidly but also supported large user activity. We worked with the City of Las Vegas to build a platform agnostic application to manage the entire COVID-19 patient intake process.

COVID response resulted in the need for smart applications, ones that could be developed and delivered rapidly but also supported large user activity. We worked with the to build a platform agnostic application to manage the entire COVID-19 patient intake process. Safe traveler apps: We partnered with the State of Hawaii to digitize and simplify the screening process for those traveling in and out of the state. This application is used by all the visitors coming to the island and is a critical component to ensure the State follows up with visitors on any COVID related symptoms.

We partnered with the to digitize and simplify the screening process for those traveling in and out of the state. This application is used by all the visitors coming to the island and is a critical component to ensure the State follows up with visitors on any COVID related symptoms. Improper payments: States are experiencing a high volume of unemployment insurance claims due to the pandemic. This resulted in bad actors trying to get away with false unemployment claims. SpringML created a solution using machine learning and advanced data analytics to help government agencies detect suspected fraudulent claims and reduce time spent reviewing applications as they work to process high numbers of social services claims.

States are experiencing a high volume of unemployment insurance claims due to the pandemic. This resulted in bad actors trying to get away with false unemployment claims. SpringML created a solution using machine learning and advanced data analytics to help government agencies and reduce time spent reviewing applications as they work to process high numbers of social services claims. Vaccine management & distribution: Established an end-to-end vaccine management platform , from provider enrollment all the way through to post-vaccine tracking.

Established an end-to-end , from provider enrollment all the way through to post-vaccine tracking. Vaccine pre-screening and scheduling: SpringML, in partnership with Google Cloud, has built a secure and scalable platform to support States, Counties and Cities to open registration, perform eligibility screening, manage scheduling and deliver COVID-19 vaccinations in a timely manner.

SpringML, in partnership with Google Cloud, has built a secure and scalable platform to support States, Counties and Cities to and deliver COVID-19 vaccinations in a timely manner. HR COVID Tracking: HR COVID-19 Tracker allows Human Resource Departments to report and track COVID-19 cases during quarantine and isolation periods, adapt to the changing state regulations and requirements and send communications and work notices to employees.

"We're excited to recognize SpringML as our Public Sector Partner of the Year for State and Local Governments based on their deep knowledge and proven experience helping state and local government customers succeed," said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "Over the past year, public sector organizations have increasingly relied on digital technologies to respond to crises and rapid change, and we're proud of the support that our partners like SpringML have provided these important institutions."

