Springroll: The Online Marketplace Dedicated to Asian Cuisine, Launches Just in Time for Chinese New Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as millions around the world celebrate the first day of Chinese New Year, Springroll is thrilled to announce the launch of its premier online marketplace dedicated to Asian cuisines at www.springroll.com . Springroll connects customers with the best local Asian restaurants across the United States, offering a seamless way to explore, order, and savor the incredible diversity of these culinary traditions.

A New Way to Savor Asian Cuisine

For customers that love Asian food, the search for delicious, high-quality dishes from local restaurants can often feel overwhelming. While many platforms offer a wide range of options, they lack the focus needed to make the experience quick and effortless.

That's where Springroll comes in. Shuyan Bai, Senior Marketing Manager of Springroll, explains, "As a marketplace dedicated exclusively to Asian cuisines, Springroll makes it simple to discover, order, and enjoy your favorite dishes—whether you're craving Chinese dim sum, Japanese ramen, or Thai curries—all from the convenience of one platform."

Springroll is more than just a marketplace—it's a celebration of Asian culture and cuisine. Here's what sets us apart:

Dedicated to Asian Flavors: Springroll specializes in Asian restaurants, offering a curated selection of dishes from Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, and other popular Asian cuisines.

Easy Ordering: Our user-friendly platform makes it simple to place orders for pickup or delivery, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Cultural Connection: Beyond just food, Springroll offers insightful articles, recipes, and stories that delve into the rich history and cultural significance behind the dishes you love.

Our goal is to be your go-to resource for all things Asian food, offering not only an easy way to enjoy your favorite dishes but also a deeper connection to the cultures, flavors, and stories that make Asian cuisine so unique and beloved.

A Brand with Heart

At Springroll, we're committed to creating a positive impact by supporting local Asian restaurants, helping small businesses thrive, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Asian cuisine.

We also believe in giving back. That's why we proudly partner with hunger relief organizations to share the joy of food and ensure everyone has access to nourishing meals, fostering stronger community connections.

Looking ahead, we'll collaborate with local organizations to host cultural events like food festivals and cooking classes, celebrating the diversity and significance of Asian food traditions. These efforts will strengthen our bond with the communities that make Asian cuisine so special.

A Festive Start to a Flavorful Journey

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, is one of the most important celebrations across Asia. It marks the beginning of the year and embodies themes of fresh starts, new opportunities, and togetherness. The spirit of renewal that comes with this holiday makes it the perfect moment for Springroll to introduce itself to the world, as we begin a new chapter in celebrating the rich and diverse flavors of Asian cuisine.

Springroll invites everyone to join in the celebration. Visit www.springroll.com to explore menus from the best local Asian restaurants. Whether you're dining in, picking up, or having it delivered, Springroll brings the vibrant flavors of Asia right to your table.

About Springroll

Springroll is an online marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with thousands of top Asian restaurants all over the United States. By focusing exclusively on Asian cuisines, Springroll offers a unique platform that celebrates rich culinary traditions while supporting local businesses and fostering community connections.

