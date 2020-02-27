Springs Window Fashions Makes Senior Leadership Appointments

In his new role as Executive Vice President and President of the Dealer Business Unit, Grommon will be responsible for growing the business's market share in the dealer channel and leading relationships with key customers. Grommon, who has been with Springs Window Fashions for nearly three years, formerly served as Executive Vice President and President of the Commercial Business Unit. Prior to his role with Springs, he spent eight years at the AZEK Company (formerly CPG International), an industry-leading manufacturer of low-maintenance residential and commercial building products. There, he served most recently as President of the Building Products Division.

Gustafson has a long history in the building and consumer durables industries, and has been with Springs Window Fashions for almost two years. In his new role as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Commercial Business Unit, Gustafson will oversee the Mecho and SWFcontract divisions. Gustafson previously served as Senior Vice President of New Business Development with Springs. Prior to joining Springs, he held positions with increasing responsibility at several companies in this sector, including roles with BMC, James Hardie Building Products, and more.

"The breadth and depth of industry experience that Jason and Grant bring to their new roles is noteworthy," said Jungbluth. "In their new appointments, they will each have an even greater impact on the growth and success of Springs Window Fashions. I'm confident Jason and Grant will continue to grow our business in the dealer and commercial channels, and enhance our position as a leader and innovator in the industry."

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

