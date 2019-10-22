Springs Window Fashions Names Tim Oswald Senior Vice President of Human Resources

As SVP of HR, Oswald will have responsibility for human resources throughout the organization, overseeing teams of HR professionals in both the U.S. and Mexico. He will create and build upon a talent management function to include talent acquisition, performance management, learning and leadership development, succession planning and organizational development. Additionally, he will lead a cohesive culture across Springs Window Fashions, based around driving engagement, instilling trust, ensuring accountability and driving results among the company's more than 8,000 employees.

"Springs Window Fashions is poised for aggressive, immediate growth driven by an engaged and accountable workforce. Tim's experience and operational effectiveness make him the ideal candidate for the position," said Jungbluth. "We're always seeking to create the best experience for every person who touches our business – whether it be a consumer, channel partner or our associates. We're confident that Tim will manage the broad needs of the role, as well as expand this best experience environment for our employees."

Prior to joining Springs, Oswald was Corporate Vice President of HR and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Regal Beloit Corporation, a global manufacturer of electrical and mechanical motion control and power generation products. Before his role as CHRO, he was with Regal for ten years in positions of increasing responsibility. Additionally, Oswald spent nearly a decade with General Motors, where he served as Senior Labor Relations Advisor and a variety of operations positions.

Active in the community, Oswald was President of Friends of the Riverfront in Beloit and a volunteer coach for youth basketball. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Business Administration from the New York Institute of Technology.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

SOURCE Springs Window Fashions

