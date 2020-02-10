Springs Window Fashions Promotes Rachel Hyslop to Vice President of Sales - Budget Blinds and Dealer National Accounts

In her new role, Hyslop will be responsible for growing the business's market share in the dealer channel, and leading relationships with key customers including Budget Blinds, Sherwin-Williams, Empire Today and more. Her team will include individuals representing national account sales, as well as inside and technical sales.

"Rachel is a trailblazer at Springs Window Fashions," said Martin. "She has an energy and passion for our industry unlike any other, and has demonstrated these skills over decades of work with our organization."

Prior to this role, Hyslop held several positions with increasing responsibility at Springs Window Fashions. She served as Director of Channel Marketing, where she was responsible for the successful development and implementation of customer marketing campaigns. Additionally, as Director of Integrated Marketing, she managed overall corporate communications, public relations, creative and production functions.

A true 'Badger' at heart, Hyslop attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). She continues to be involved with the MBA program's guest lecture series.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

SOURCE Springs Window Fashions