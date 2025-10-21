Springshare Acquires Pathrise

Plans include adding Pathrise functionality to the CareerShift platform to create a unique offering designed to assist job seekers with researching career choices and finding their perfect job.

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springshare, a leading EdTech SaaS provider to education and libraries, today announced the acquisition of assets of Pathrise, an AI-enabled platform that combines job search software, specialized career resources, and personalized mentorship to transform job-seeker's path to aspirational employment.

The Pathrise software platform and the mentorship program will be folded into Springshare's CareerShift division, thereby further strengthening our market-leading CareerShift platform which assists students and alumni with job search and career exploration.

Plans include adding Pathrise AI tools to the CareerShift platform to create a unique offering for job seekers. Post this

"Over the years, the Pathrise team has built an incredibly powerful, data-driven, and AI-powered software platform to help job seekers land their aspirational jobs. The software is coupled with a unique mentorship model providing access to industry insiders and career mentors to further assist jobseekers in their journey," remarked Slaven Zivkovic, the Founder and CEO of Springshare. Mr. Zivkovic continued, "We're excited to combine the Pathrise functionality with our existing CareerShift platform, thereby creating an unparalleled and unique offering to Career Services offices and Libraries to better assist their users with navigating career research and finding their perfect job."

Pathrise co-founders, Mr. Kevin Wu and Mr. Derrick Mar, will be joining the CareerShift management team alongside Val Matta. Mr. Wu commented, "The CareerShift team has done a great job creating a leading career exploration and job search tool used at hundreds of universities nationwide. Derrick and I cannot be more excited about joining the team and doing our part in further growing CareerShift to assist millions of jobseekers in landing their perfect jobs and rewarding careers. For first-time jobseekers, landing a great job means more than just getting good work experience – it's also a gateway to economic freedom and improved social mobility. We are thrilled to be representing the product that meaningfully improves peoples' lives and lifts their economic standing."

Today's college graduates and recent alumni are facing a difficult job market, with AI taking over work duties of entry-level employees, and with the challenging economic picture overall. As colleges & universities, and communities everywhere, invest more resources and efforts to help their users and constituents navigate jobs and career options, the enhanced CareerShift platform will play an increasingly important role in ensuring brighter prospects for jobseekers.

More detail about any potential impact on CareerShift customers as a result of this acquisition is available as FAQs on the Springshare website: https://www.springshare.com/careershift-pathrise-faq.

About Springshare

Springshare helps educational institutions and libraries delight and engage its users. Springshare's SaaS platform is used by over 7,700 institutions in 110 countries around the world. To learn more about Springshare and its LibApps SaaS platform visit https://springshare.com.

About CareerShift

Recognizing the need for more systematic, effective tools for online job hunters, CareerShift was created to help job seekers successfully navigate the published and hidden job market to find career opportunities. CareerShift has offered an online set of integrated applications proven to help job seekers since 2007. Learn more at https://careershift.com.

Contact: Talia Richards-Resendes

Office: (800) 451-3160 ext. 4

[email protected]

SOURCE Springshare