Springtide Becomes the Only Three-Year BHCOE Accredited Entity in Connecticut

Quickly becoming a leader in the child development industry, Springtide provides evidence-based autism therapies, including ABA therapy, to children aged 2-18 years old. With four existing centers throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts (and more on their way), Springtide's comprehensive, all-day programs focus on occupational therapy, speech therapy, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

Established in 2015, BHCOE systematically measures and reports on data from the behavior analysis community to assess which agencies meet their stringent accreditation requirements. Meeting BHCOE's standards for three consecutive years reflects Springtide's commitment to quality autism care through ABA therapy.

"Earning BHCOE's three-year accreditation is validation that our team, our processes, and our company as a whole follows through on our commitment to help children and their families thrive," said Jia Jia Ye, Chief Executive Officer of Springtide Child Development Center. "Our mission is to deliver personalized, outcomes-oriented care for children with autism. This is proof that we fulfill that promise."

ABA therapy – what many experts consider to be the gold standard of treatment for children with autism – is an integral aspect of Springtide's treatment process, emphasizing holistic, multidisciplinary care and a personalized approach.

"Our clinicians help children develop the real-world skills that they need to succeed, maximizing their learning potential and helping them reach essential milestones," said Dr. Michael Cameron, Chief Clinical Officer of Springtide Child Development Center. "By focusing on clinically-backed techniques like ABA therapy, we ensure the children in our programs are empowered with every tool they need to succeed."

Springtide's ABA program is designed with the two pillars of social skills and academic achievement in mind. Each child's personalized treatment plan is backed by scientific research to ensure the most effective learning experience possible.

With centers in Trumbull, Ridgefield, and West Hartford, Conn., in addition to their newest center in Dedham, Mass., Springtide is well-equipped to provide world-class treatment for children with autism.

Families can learn more about Springtide and how to enroll their child by visiting www.myspringtide.com .

