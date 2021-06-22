Springtide Child Development Center Announces New Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springtide Child Development Center appointed Ipek Demirsoy as Chief Business Officer to lead Springtide through corporate strategy development, partnerships, and expansion.

Ipek Demirsoy joins Springtide Child Development team as Chief Business Officer.

Springtide provides family-centered, interdisciplinary and technology-enabled care for children with autism, including applied behavioral analysis, speech therapy and occupational therapy in a single location. Its proprietary technology platform enables remote video treatments, enhanced training and supervision, interdisciplinary clinical approaches and parent engagement, which yields robust objective data for assessing child progress. Demirsoy joins Springtide to scale Springtide's integrated and progressive approach to treatment nationally and integrate that approach with the overall corporate strategy.

Demirsoy comes most recently from the Massachusetts Office of Health and Human Services where she led the largest delivery system restructuring of the Massachusetts Medicaid agency (MassHealth) in the past two decades. Demirsoy oversaw health plan benefits and innovative care delivery models for ~1.2 million individuals totaling more than $7 billion in spend. She also led the agency in modernizing its data, analytics and IT capabilities and oversaw management of those functions. Previously, Demirsoy worked for McKinsey & Company in its Healthcare Services & Supports practice advising healthcare clients on corporate strategy, operations and transition to value-based care models. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a BS in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School/University of Pennsylvania.

"I am convinced that the U.S. healthcare system can do better for children with special needs and their families. I have spent most of my career designing innovative payment and care delivery models for the vulnerable populations. I have built systems, processes, analytics, and performance measurement tools for millions of individuals to access the best care possible," commented Demirsoy. "Springtide has an effective care model that is systematic but flexible enough to meet the unique needs of each client and their families, offers a caring team environment and can measure outcomes objectively to support these claims. I look forward to the opportunity to make Springtide a leading service provider, setting standards nationally and providing exceptional care to children and families it serves."

"Families struggling with care deserve smart partners to assist them through a complex and confusing process," commented Jia Jia Ye, co-founder and CEO, Springtide. "Ipek's experience managing the backend of healthcare along with extensive experience in disrupting existing care delivery models to enable high-quality care will serve our families well and support our Company's continued growth. Springtide puts families at the center in designing effective care for their children. Having Ipek's experience will create a streamlined approach with measurable results so parents spend less time navigating a complicated care process and more time focusing on their kids and their progress."

Founded in 2020, Springtide opened its first facility in Trumbull, Connecticut, in June 2020. The second facility opened in February 2021 in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Two additional sites are slated to open in West Hartford, Connecticut, and Dedham, Massachusetts, in Fall 2021.

Ipek Demirsoy joins Springtide Child Development team as Chief Business Officer.

