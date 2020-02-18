Springtime In The Blue Ridge: Dive Into Asheville With These New & Iconic Tours

Why Asheville in the spring? Sitting along the famed Blue Ridge Parkway and surrounded by 1 million acres of protected wilderness, Asheville's backyard has the highest mountain peaks east of the Mississippi; thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails; unmatched biodiversity that brings a parade of blooming native wildflowers; and George Vanderbilt's 8,000-acre playground at Biltmore Estate. The southern Appalachians – some of the oldest mountains in the world – provide a landscape rich in flora not found anywhere else. For when and where to spot the daffodils, painted trillium, dogwoods and more, check out Asheville's Bloom Schedule.