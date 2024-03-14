Springtime is the Best Time to Visit Monterey

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is the ideal home base for a family spring break. With the "Stay Longer and Save" package, guests who stay three nights will receive 15% off any room type that includes a flexible cancellation plan, and staying four nights saves 25% on any room type. The hotel features abundant gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and gracious guestrooms in Monterey's Historic District. Home to award-winning Esteban Restaurant, Executive Chef Ben Hillan's California-inspired Spanish cuisine is prepared with the finest and freshest local ingredients. Indoor and outdoor patio seating is available for dinner and weekend brunch. Amenities for the whole family abound, like the outdoor heated pool, pet-friendly accommodations, complimentary use of bicycles, fitness center, and DESUAR Spa which offers a variety of treatments. Signature amenities include convenient on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and complimentary wifi. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 222-2446. www.hotelcasamunras.com Book Now.

The Spindrift Inn's "Table for Two Romance Package" includes accommodations for two at Monterey's most romantic waterfront hotel and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Only available now through March 29, 2024. The Sardine Factory Restaurant on Cannery Row is the Monterey Peninsula's iconic destination for fine dining and special occasions. Spindrift Inn is in the heart of Cannery Row and affords guests easy access to all that Monterey offers, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The newly renovated rooms feature sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird's eye view of the fabled Cannery Row. The peaceful guestrooms feature cozy fireplaces, and complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning. Spindrift Inn reflects Monterey's local culture and spirit of a fabled Cannery Row, while guest service and attention to detail are exceptional. 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 841-1879. www.spindriftinn.com Book Now.

The waterfront Monterey Bay Inn on historic Cannery Row is adjacent to the popular San Carlos Beach. Available now through March 29, 2024, ocean-view or ocean-harbor view guestrooms are 15% off regular rates. Monterey Bay Inn is an ideal location for adventure seekers and romantics alike, within walking distance to the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms have balconies with outdoor furniture to enjoy a sweeping view of Monterey Bay; amenities include a rooftop hot tub, easy access to the beach, afternoon cookies and a complimentary continental breakfast delivered to the guestroom. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com Book Now.

The Wave Street Inn's "Adventure Package" begs the question, "peddle or paddle?" Including accommodations for two and a complimentary welcome snack, guests will enjoy full-day bike, kayak, or paddleboard rentals for two. Adventures by the Sea, Monterey's top adventure company, offers tours and rentals to explore Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary and its beautiful sights. Kayak or paddleboard through the sparkling waters of Monterey Bay or ride along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreational Trail for amazing ocean views. Wave Street Inn is just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinnmonterey.com Book Now.

Victorian Inn offers the famous Whale Watching Package which includes bayfront accommodations for two and an amazing whale-watching boat tour on the Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary to see majestic whales, orcas, and dolphins on a 3-hour docent-led boat journey. A complimentary hot breakfast buffet is served, and an afternoon wine and cheese reception are held each evening in the reception area. Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers and families who appreciate relaxed surroundings and a convenient location just a short walk to Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Victorian Inn features garden courtyards, quiet oversized guest rooms, and marble fireplaces. Guests start the day with a hearty complimentary breakfast buffet, and in the evening, relax and enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Victorian Inn is pet-friendly. Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 232-4141.

www.victorianinn.com Book Now.

For reservations at Inns of Monterey, call 800-232-4141 or email [email protected].

