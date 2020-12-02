SprinJene® CBD Toothpaste Hits Shelves in United States

Research shows that incorporating CBD into oral/dental care results in health benefits such as: naturally eliminating decay-causing bacteria, reducing gum inflammation, restoring pH balance and increasing remineralization, reducing bone loss associated with gum disease, and helping to improve overall health. Unlike other national brands that use hemp seed oil -- which does not contain CBD -- SprinJene® CBD Toothpaste uses broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD distillate derived from hemp. This key difference provides SprinJene® users with the full benefits of a wide array of cannabinoids, with no psychoactive effects.

"The SprinJene brand is built on harnessing the power of natural ingredients to protect and improve our oral health, and CBD, with its inherent anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and homeostatic properties are shown to be powerful tools in that fight," says Dr. Sayed Ibrahim, CEO of SprinJene. "Research is showing that cannabinoids will be a major part of the future of oral care, and Zelira was the perfect partner for Sprinjene to set the industry standard in broad spectrum, hemp-derived oral care formulations."

"SprinJene® was an early adopter of nature-based oral care, and they are continuing to innovate now by recognizing the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids in improving our head-to-toe health," says Dr. Oludare Odumosu, Zelira's CEO & Managing Director (USA). "Zelira is thrilled to enter the national oral care market alongside a company that values the harmony of nature and science as much as we do."

About SprinJene®

SprinJene® is a socially conscious brand dedicated to marrying the benefits of science and nature in the creation of gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, Kosher, USDA Bio-preferred and Halal oral care products that are void of harsh chemicals and abrasives. All SprinJene® products are manufactured by Health and Natural Beauty USA Corp., a New Jersey based GMP contract manufacturing company. There are currently two oral care product lines under the SprinJene umbrella: SprinJene Original® and SprinJene Natural®.

