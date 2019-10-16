Sprinklr Improves Customer Implementations With FinancialForce Professional Services Automation Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and the only customer-centric ERP ( CCERP ) cloud solution, announced that Sprinklr , the world's first Unified Front Office Platform for Modern Channels, has seen an increase in utilization by project managers thanks to FinancialForce PSA's superior usability, resulting in more accurate business data for Sprinklr, which has in turn led to smarter customer implementations globally. Sprinklr was also the winner of the 2019 FinancialForce Business Model Innovation Award, recognizing Sprinklr for building a technology infrastructure that is highly adaptable to change. The judges selected Sprinklr for its success in onboarding its extensive partner ecosystem into Communities with FinancialForce PSA.

With more than 1,600 employees in 15 countries supporting more than half of the Fortune 500 and 70 of the 100 companies on the Forbes 2019 World's Most Valuable Brands list, Sprinklr is the world's first unified front office platform for enterprises who need to effectively interact with their customers through modern channels such as social media, messaging channels, forums, and blogs. Sprinklr helps brands listen to customer conversations, learn from them, and then use these insights to create memorable experiences.

"In an effort to help brands make their customers happier, we saw an opportunity to improve our PSA solution," said Hadrian Sousa, Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Professional Services, Americas, at Sprinklr. "Now, with increased visibility into our business data, we're able to improve our client services to support our mission of helping brands create great customer experiences."

By switching to FinancialForce PSA, Sprinklr project managers are not only gleaning mission-critical insight about their clients, but are also adding value internally through the generation of more precise financial metrics. Cohesion on this front is critical as Sprinklr continues to expand its major product lines and help brands create memorable customer experiences across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, WhatsApp and every major social and messaging channel.

Moreover, as an existing Salesforce client, Sprinklr has been able to synergize with FinancialForce to seamlessly share information across teams, so that the entire organization can leverage real-time insights. Rather than spending time on data recreation, Sprinklr is able to funnel new information directly into new opportunities.

"The success we've seen with the partnership between Sprinklr and FinancialForce secures a perfect collaboration between front-office and back-office solutions," said Debbie Ashton, FinancialForce Founder and Senior Vice President, Strategic Customer Experience at FinancialForce. "Our most intelligent PSA platform leads to great customer experiences at Sprinklr. We are absolutely committed to helping Sprinklr continue their impressive growth and drive their global business."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce delivers the #1 professional services automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP. We accelerate business value with comprehensive best practices and the most intelligent analytics — all on the leading business cloud platform from Salesforce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( @Sprinklr ) is the world's first Unified Front Office for Modern Channels. Its mission is to enable every organization on the planet to make their customers happier. Sprinklr has 22 offices in 15 countries and works with more than half of the Fortune 500, 70 of the 100 companies on the Forbes 2019 World's Most Valuable Brands list, and more than 1,000 global enterprises, including: Allstate , McDonald's , Microsoft , NASA , Nike , Philips , Procter & Gamble , Samsung, Santander , Shell , and Verizon .

