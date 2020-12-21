Sprinly is Named One of the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinly, the organic plant-based meal delivery e-commerce company, has been named one of the best companies to work for in Cleveland, Ohio. Other companies on the list include the Cleveland Clinic and Hyland Software.

Earlier this year, Sprinly was named by Inc. as the #2 fastest-growing food brand, including the #1 fastest-growing organic plant-based food company in the country. Additionally, they earned the #113 spot on the highly coveted Inc. 5000 list across all industries. While fast growth has been a core focus, they also prioritize creating a great workplace for their team.

"Building a great team culture and being mission-driven is important," said Mary McCann, Co-Founder and COO. Internally, Sprinly focuses on creating a diverse, inclusive work culture that emphasizes meritocracy. "We always want to help the highest performers rise up," said McCann. Additionally, prior to COVID, Sprinly would hold team events such as laser tag, rock climbing, kickball, and holiday parties to foster team development outside of the office.

"We understand that success as a company comes down to the people building it," said Ray Lui, Co-Founder and CEO. "High standards and continuous improvement are two of our core values, and we've learned a lot along the way as we continue to work on getting better every single day."

During their journey of growth, Sprinly has created a number of structures to facilitate open communication and their team's development. For their corporate team, they have created a process called "Recognition and Continuous Improvement" where both the individual contributor as well as the manager are able to give two-way feedback at their weekly one-on-ones instead of waiting for an annual review.

"Waiting an entire year to provide feedback is too long - people want to know where they're performing well and where they can improve. Weekly RCIs provide a better forum for both sides, and it's led to better communication, stronger relationships, and rapid improvements for our team," said Lui.

Additionally, Sprinly asks each new corporate hire to fill out their "Culture and Work Style Questionnaire" so they are able to understand each hire's previous work experiences and preferred communication styles. The company uses this to adapt to each hire in order to create an environment where each person is placed in a position where they can be successful and perform at their highest level.

"We've come a long way from when Ray and I used to perform every role in the company, from web developer to cook to delivery driver to janitor," said McCann. "It's been a team effort, and I couldn't be prouder of everyone on our team."

Visit Sprinly: https://www.sprinly.com/

Contact

[email protected]

646-389-3183

About Scene Magazine

The Scene Magazine has served as Cleveland's premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970. The Scene tackles issues that affect the local community and covers the most important people and events in Cleveland.

About Sprinly

Sprinly is an organic plant-based meal delivery e-commerce brand on a mission to help people eat more vegetables and live healthier lives. Customers order their fresh, ready-to-eat meals online, which are delivered weekly. Sprinly's focus is on honest health – their meals are all made from scratch using the highest quality, nutrient-dense ingredients that are organic and 100% vegan. Inspired by flavor and perfected with nutrition, Sprinly is constantly innovating to change the way people think about plant-based foods.

