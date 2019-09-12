Sprint Accepting 2020 Corporate Accelerator Program Applications Focused on 5G

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) is looking for the next class of technology startups to join its 2020 Corporate Accelerator program, focused on the power of its new True Mobile 5G network. Startups working on the next disruptive emerging technology that will lead to the development and commercialization of 5G-enabled products, applications, and solutions that deliver on the brand promise of True Mobile 5G are encouraged to apply. The program begins April 6, 2020 and will run for 90 days.

"With Sprint True Mobile 5G now live in parts of nine metropolitan areas, including Kansas City, we're enabling incredible new connections to people and things, services and opportunities," said Bryan Fries, Sprint vice president for 5G market strategy and global services. "It's going to be extremely exciting to not only mentor and collaborate with our next round of startups, but to watch the resulting 5G-related innovation that has the potential to transform the way individuals experience the world around them and the way businesses operate."

Participants in the 2020 Corporate Accelerator program will take advantage of increased capacity, lower latency, and blazing fast speeds of Sprint's True Mobile 5G network. The company's next generation wireless service is now available in parts of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. Sprint 5G covering approximately 2,100 square miles, with approximately 11 million people expected to be covered in total across all nine market areas in the coming weeks.

The diverse mix of 2020 Corporate Accelerator Program candidates Sprint seeks will likely come from, but are not limited to, the following industries and verticals:

Consumer:

Enhanced mobile experiences in gaming, entertainment and social networking

Mobile fan engagement for viewing, content creation and live event interaction

Smart home

Enterprise:

Internet of Things (IoT)

Edge Computing

Digital infrastructures (security, asset management)

Smart Places (city, factory, building, corporate campus, etc.)

Mixed Reality / Immersive Simulations

Healthcare and Telemedicine

Tactile Internet

Web 3.0, Data Security, Hyper-Ledger, Block-Chain, Business Process Improvement

The selected 2020 startups will engage with mentors while also learning from business-building informational sessions. Applications are open now at www.sprintaccelerator.com. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2020.

