Sprint Adds Two Products to Indoor Small Cell Portfolio for Home and Small Business

"We're continuing to expand our portfolio of award-winning, all-wireless small cells with a new femtocell and another variant of our popular Magic Box line," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint chief technology officer. "These newest devices give us the ability to help improve our customers' data experience in their homes and businesses."

Pebble femtocell

The Pebble, designed and built by Casa Systems, helps to provide a faster and more reliable data experience for customers. The device is the first femtocell from Sprint that offers an untethered Wi-Fi backhaul option in addition to the standard Ethernet connection required in traditional femtocells. The Pebble uses the customer's broadband connection rather than a cell tower connection so it can be used to provide service in areas outside of Sprint coverage. The Wi-Fi backhaul option allows a customer to place the device anywhere in their home where Wi-Fi is available without having to worry about running or connecting additional cables to their home router.

The Pebble is dark grey with rounded edges, stands 6.5 inches square by 2.3 inches high, and weighs just one pound. Its style is designed to fit contemporary lifestyles and not be hidden away in a closet or basement. In addition, an install application is available for Android and iOS handsets to assist in the Pebble setup, making this Sprint's easiest femtocell to install. The Pebble is expected to be available by the end of the year.

Sprint Magic Box Silver

The Sprint Magic Box Silver offers a plug-and-play, installation-free feature that automatically connects to the Sprint network – improving data coverage and download and upload speeds indoors. Customers can also download an application for their handset to assist in configuration if desired. With the integrated LTE relay backhaul, Magic Box Silver enhances in-house LTE data coverage without relying on the fixed broadband connectivity.

Designed and manufactured by Sercomm, Magic Box Silver is compact and stylish. With the smaller footprint, Magic Box Silver provides location flexibility and consistent LTE data coverage without location constraints for the device inside the house.

Magic Box Silver is designed for Sprint small and medium businesses and residential customers and can serve up to 16 user accesses simultaneously. It, too, should be available by the end of the year and joins the more recent Sprint Magic Box Generation 3 and Sprint Magic Box – Hospitality Edition as part of its larger Magic Box portfolio. Sprint has distributed more than 370,000 devices since a 2017 launch.

