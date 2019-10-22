Sprint and Arizona State University to Combine Innovation with 5G and Curiosity™ IoT in Groundbreaking Collaboration to Reach Millions of Residents, Students

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today at MWC Los Angeles 2019 announced it is working with Arizona State University (ASU) in an effort to help drive economic, educational, technological and social growth for an entire region in Arizona, leveraging the power of Sprint's True Mobile 5G and Curiosity™ IoT's advanced dedicated network and operating system.

Sprint will work alongside ASU:

To offer blazing-fast 5G service and IoT (Internet of Things) applications to the largest and fastest growing research university in the United States . Sprint covers more than 2 million people in areas of Phoenix with its 5G service, including parts of ASU.

. Sprint covers more than 2 million people in areas of with its 5G service, including parts of ASU. To help launch 'Curiosity University' for its employees to foster a new generation of IoT experts.

To help create a Sprint 5G Incubator at ASU's Novus Innovation Corridor.

To engage in joint research and development.

"The Internet of Things is driving the fourth industrial revolution right before our eyes, changing how we interact with everyday items and increasing the possibilities of technology and data," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development. "We are proud to work with Arizona State University to help create an entire smart region ready to pave the way for the future."

"Our collaboration with Sprint exemplifies the broad benefits of a university-corporate relationship," said Sethuraman Panchanathan, executive vice president, ASU Knowledge Enterprise. "The entire university community and those throughout the greater Phoenix metropolitan area will benefit directly from this collaboration by having access to Sprint's network and through the educational and research aspects that will usher in new innovations in technology."

Sprint True Mobile 5G and Curiosity™ IoT in Arizona: Creating a new 'Smart State' model

Smart Region development:

Sprint is a founding partner of the Greater Phoenix Smart Region Consortium, which looks to drive initiatives leveraging advanced connectivity and infrastructure that will reach 22 cities in Arizona .

. ASU – the largest public research university in the United States :

More than 75,000 students can benefit from immersive reality student experiences, enhanced technology projects around connectivity and safety across five campuses, and enhanced experiences for online students.

Curiosity University:

ASU and Sprint plan to develop an advanced academic curriculum designed to attract, develop and retain IoT talent for a world and economy that's becoming more connected.

Intensive R&D:

ASU and Sprint expect to join forces to research and develop applications that leverage the power of 5G and Curiosity™ IoT.



Curiosity™ IoT is the first dedicated, virtualized and distributed core IoT network built for software. It leverages 'bare metal' design, enablement of low latency, and high availability connectivity.





Blockchain as a service, IoT developer services and never-before-seen applications may be pursued jointly, using a live commercial network.

World-class technology companies :

: As part of the Smart Region consortium, some of the most influential technology companies in the industry will join Sprint in seeking to build some of the largest stage digitization projects ever.

Rural Expansion :

: The state of Arizona , ASU and Sprint will aim to bring high speed connectivity to areas of Arizona that are underserved.

