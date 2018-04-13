Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers

"Our customers are always top-of-mind and this collaboration with FlixLatino is just one of the many ways Sprint is devoted to providing Latinos with the latest in entertainment," said Alberto Lorente, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing at Sprint. "Consumers want and need access to content that resonates with their roots and we will continue to deliver quality cinema on-the-go."

FlixLatino, a Spanish-language entertainment streaming service, hosts films, series and shows from many countries such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Cuba and Spain. Its catalogue includes productions in all genres: action, romance, drama, comedy, mystery, horror, suspense and more.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a consistent content refresh with new monthly releases and weekly premieres on Thursdays.

"Through this partnership our growing community will be able to experience and enjoy quality content at anytime," said Luis Guillermo Villanueva, Chief Operating Officer of SOMOS Next. "We are thrilled to see FlixLatino downloaded on Sprint phones and devices to provide affordable access to first class entertainment and the deserved recognition and exposure to the many talented voices of our influential Spanish-speaking countries."

The FlixLatino app is available to download on iOS and Android as well as Roku, Chromecast and AppleTV devices. Once the trial ends, Sprint customers have the option to enjoy the latest Spanish entertainment at their fingertips with a monthly subscription of $2.99 that will be billed to their existing Sprint invoice. Cancel at any time by dialing *2 from your Sprint phone.

For more information on FlixLatino and to start a free 45-day trial, customers can visit sprint.com/flixlatino!

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of December 31, 2017 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About FlixLatino:

FlixLatino is an Over-The-Top ("OTT") Spanish language entertainment service providing consumers an App that gives them access to over 250 films, plus series and documentaries from throughout the Spanish speaking world. This service offers its audience the best contemporary Spanish content from all genres and for all palates! FlixLatino is brought to you by Somos Next, LLC, a member of Somos Group. You can learn more and visit SOMOS Next at www.somosnext.net.

