Sprint and NXM LABS Launch First 5G-Ready Connected Car Platform Featuring IoT Blockchain Security

The NXM platform includes a powerful automotive router that keeps people connected on the road, and through mobile apps, helping to save money and keep track of vehicle performance and location. Features include maintenance reminders, preventive notifications, scheduling and booking service appointments.

The platform will provide on-demand, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, powered by the Sprint LTE network that's ready for even faster speeds and more capacity when Sprint 5G service begins in the first half of 2019. Drivers and passengers can connect their favorite devices in their vehicle and choose to order cellular broadband by the day, week or month without relying on their smartphone plan.

"Through the power of blockchain technology, NXM provides an advanced level of security and advanced capabilities to vehicles that might not otherwise have it, even extending Wi-Fi," said Ivo Rook, SVP of IoT for Sprint. "With the power of Sprint's high-speed LTE and upcoming 5G network behind the technology, consumers will be able to experience the latest in automotive technology, even in early-model vehicles."

Smart parental controls, anti-theft, roadside assistance and collision detection features help keep families safe. The platform also makes it easy to find nearby parking and low-cost gas, plus keep track of driving expenses. Multiple family vehicles can also connect to each other allowing family members new ways to communicate.

"We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with Sprint to bring to market the most advanced and secure connected car platform ever powered by the industry's first Blockchain OS," said Scott Rankine, NXM Lab's CEO and co-founder. "We're making it easy for both preowned and new car buyers to experience the latest in smart connected vehicle technology features that not only help protect their investment but keeps them and their family members safe."

The platform will be available starting this fall at leading automotive dealers nationwide.

Sprint's Improving Network

Today Sprint's 4G LTE network is the most improved network in the U.S. with national average download speeds up 34.5 percent year-over-year, more than any other national carrier.1 The company has significantly increased its investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and launch the first 5G mobile network in the U.S in the first half of 2019.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

NXM Labs Inc. is a Blockchain IoT security company developing technology that enables smart devices everywhere to operate and communicate with each other and their surroundings automatically and securely without human intervention. NXM is collaborating with global leaders in communications, semiconductors, automotive, enterprise software, manufacturing, consumer electronics and insurance to commercialize its ground-breaking technology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Visit www.nxmlabs.com for more information.

