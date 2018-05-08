Sprint and Telemundo Deportes Team Up to Get Consumers in "Fútbol Mode" and Enjoy Telemundo's Spanish Language Coverage of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

"At Sprint, we're passionate about keeping customers connected to the things that are most important to them," said Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO. "World Cup is the top tournament in the world's most popular sport and it only happens once every four years. We want to make it easy for our customers to join the excitement. Sprint Fútbol Mode will rally soccer fans and bring them closer to the action, no matter where they are."

Switch into Fútbol Mode and Enjoy the Best Price for Unlimited with International Roaming

Through the Sprint Network built for Unlimited, customers will be able to stream soccer content in high-definition, on-the-go. In addition, Sprint is providing travelers a sweet treat with a distinctively international flavor. With Sprint Global Roaming2 customers can stay connected while in Russia with free text, free voice, and free high-speed data.3

Unlimited Fútbol Mode Vision Hacks, Mobile Tools and Sweepstakes

Sprint has created Unlimited Fútbol Vision hacks to help soccer fans get into Fútbol Mode virtually anywhere – even at work. These unique hacks will be available for consumers participating in the Fútbol Mode sweepstakes4. In addition, Sprint launched interactive mobile tools to help fans get closer to exciting memorable moments without work getting in the way. Fans can participate to win the mobile hacks or access the tools by visiting www.futbolmode.com. The mobile tools will also be incorporated into the Fútbol Mode channel within the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App.

Enjoying the Game with the help of Soccer Legends and Special Contest

Sprint is also offering Pide el Cambio Contest, giving fans the chance to "get into Fútbol Mode" at their workplace with the help of a soccer legend. El Pibe, Jorge Campos and Claudio Suarez will cover the winners so they can watch a game and not miss the action. Fans can enter by sharing an interesting story of why they deserve a soccer legend to help get them into Fútbol Mode at www.futbolmode.com/cambio.

"Soccer is a sport that belongs to the fans, and I am excited to take over a lucky fan's day job so that they can get into Fútbol Mode," said soccer legend Pibe Valderrama. "Sprint is the only carrier to help all soccer fans not just enjoy the game but feel celebrated and championed too."

Celebrating the Love of Soccer with a Fútbol Mode Anthem

Multi-platinum, award-winning musician and brand partner, Prince Royce and Sprint have produced a new soccer anthem titled, 90 Minutos (Fútbol Mode). The anthem is available now for download.

"Sprint and I aim to get fans into Fútbol Mode and there's no better way to do it than through music," said Prince Royce. "90 Minutos (Fútbol Mode) is a blend of high energy beats that will have everyone on their feet and celebrating world-class soccer."

1 Telemundo Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ in the United States. Watching actual games on the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo application requires a subscription to a video provider.

2 For Sprint postpaid plans. Reqs. capable device. In select cities includes data at up to 2G speeds, SMS text (excl. audio, picture & video messaging). For a list of available roaming cities, visit sprint.com/sww. Not for extended international use; primary usage must occur on our U.S. network. Svc. may be terminated or restricted for excessive roaming.

3 Voice and Up to 4G LTE avail. Awarded in seven-day passes June 7 through July 19, 2018.

4 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion includes a contest and sweepstakes. Promotion starts at 11:00 AM ET on 4/23/18. Contest ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/6/18 (must enter by 5/18/18 to be eligible for Carlos Valderrama or Jorge Campos contest prize). Sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/28/18. Open only to legal 50 US/DC residents who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules at sprintfutbolmode.com/cambio for complete details, including how to enter, contest judging criteria, odds of winning a sweepstakes prize, prize details, and restrictions. Void in where prohibited. Sponsor: Sprint, 6200 Sprint Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66211.

