Sprint and the 1Million Project Announce Major Expansion of Initiative to Give Device and Anytime Internet Access to Every Eligible High Schooler in the Atlanta Metro

At an event hosted by Atlanta Public Schools at Benjamin E. Mays High School attended by superintendents representing four Atlanta area school districts, Michelman also offered details on the 1Million Project Foundation's partnership with 100 Black Men of America to support the program by providing mentoring to participating high school students.

"Far too many students across the country do not having access to the internet when they go home each day from school, leaving them unable to complete homework, conduct research, and apply for jobs and college admission," said Sprint President and CEO Michel Combes. "Sprint is in a position to do something about this problem called the homework gap, and that is why we are helping low-income high school students in Atlanta by supporting the 1Million Project and funding a unique initiative to help participating students in the Metro Atlanta area that has a need."

"The 1Million Project has made great strides toward fulfilling its mission to connect 1 million high school students nationwide, and we are incredibly proud of what we've achieved across the country and right here in Atlanta," said Michelman. "And we want to do more – a lot more! So, we're going big in Atlanta by offering a free device and free internet access to any high schooler in the Atlanta area who is missing out on the critical connectivity they need to achieve their full potential."

Participating Atlanta Metro school districts are receiving an in-kind donation of free service from Sprint valued at almost $7.6 million, and free mobile devices from the foundation valued at $2.1 million.

The 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school. During the past two school years, the initiative has connected a total of 226,000 students total at over 1,900 high schools in 33 states with internet access and devices. The foundation expects more than 70 new school districts and more than 100,000 high school students nationwide to join the initiative in its third year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 24% of Atlanta households do not have internet access. Over the past two school years, the foundation worked with Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Public Schools to connect 11,200 students by providing them the essential digital tools they need to access the internet virtually anywhere, anytime just as most of their classmates do. With the expansion announced today, five new school districts will join the program. Atlanta-area 1Million Project Foundation school districts include (* indicates new participants):

Atlanta Public Schools

Public Schools Bibb County Public Schools*

Public Schools* Clayton County Public Schools*

Public Schools* DeKalb County Public Schools

Public Schools Fulton County Public Schools*

Public Schools* Henry County Public Schools*

Public Schools* Rockdale County Public Schools*

Additional interested Metro-area schools can apply online for the program.

"We are in the third year of our partnership with Sprint and the 1Million Project which has afforded our students access to digital devices and high-speed Internet, helping level the playing field around access to digital resources," said Dr. Meria Carstarphen, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. "That access is critical for our students and families and it's essential in helping them gain 21st Century skills to assist them with accomplishing their college and career goals. What's even more exciting is that 100 Black Men of America has now joined this effort and will be providing our students who receive these digital resources with the mentorship and support they need. We are so grateful to both Sprint and 100 Black Men of America for investing in the success of our students."

Starting this school year in several Atlanta Metro school districts, 100 Black Men will support the program by providing mentoring to participating students.

"As a leader in mentoring, educating and empowering youth, partnership with the 1Million Project is a natural fit for 100 Black Men of America," said John Armstrong Jr., CEO of 100 Black Men. "We support the partnership because it helps address the education gap that has plagued the African American community for decades. It keeps children safe at home and allows us to do what we do best – mentor," says 100 Black Men CEO John Armstrong, Jr.

100 Black Men of America uses the diverse talents of its global membership, including the Emerging 100® and Collegiate 100®, to create environments where children are motivated to achieve by working with local school systems, along with corporate and community partners, to deliver educational support services and unique learning opportunities that help students graduate high school and reach their post-secondary education goals.

About 100 Black Men of America

100 Black Men of America is a 501 (c)(3) status global network of leaders built to mentor future leaders, with proven programs and services to equip and propel disadvantaged youth in communities of color. The organization has 100 chapters in the United States, England and the Caribbean. The 100 serves as an international coalition focused on creating educational opportunities, promoting economic empowerment, addressing health disparities and creating positive mentoring relationships.

About The 1Million Project Foundation

The 1Million Project Foundation will help 1 million high school students who do not have reliable Internet access at home reach their full potential by giving them mobile devices and free high-speed Internet access. Today's learning environment requires 24/7 internet access in order to study, learn, explore and complete school work from home. Students who cannot connect when they leave school are at disadvantage, and their chances of staying on track in school are greatly limited. By working with school districts across America, the 1Million Project Foundation seeks to remove a significant hurdle in these students' lives by ensuring they have the same access to the internet as any other student so that they too have a fair shot at achieving their full potential. For more information, visit www.1MillionProject.org.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of September 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

