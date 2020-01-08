Sprint Announces International Expansion Of Curiosity™ IoT

"Curiosity IoT will add a new layer of capability to customer's IoT needs in Australia," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development for Sprint. "We are thrilled to be working together with Telstra to extend our access with full visibility across deployments, helping our customers benefit from the Curiosity IoT platform when their business takes them to Australia."

"Our agreement with Sprint makes it effortless for IoT customers with international needs to implement solutions in Australia, with access to local in-country profiles," said Gerhard Loots, head of Global IoT solutions for Telstra. "Our local profiles will provide Curiosity IoT customers with a local point-of-presence in Australia which will be very helpful as a service differentiator, especially for latency sensitive applications."

To cement the Telstra and Sprint relationship, one of the first customer deals has been inked with Wagz, an animal-loving connected pet company that offers smart tracking and feeding solutions. Wagz now has access to the Telstra network in Australia to extend its global reach through the Curiosity IoT platform.

"We are excited to continue with our mission to bring the connected pet lifestyle to families across the globe thanks to connectivity that enables our innovative technologies with Sprint Curiosity IoT," said Wagz CEO, Terry Anderton. From device and connectivity management to international expansion, Curiosity IoT continues to demonstrate true partnership with existing capabilities and plans."

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next generation technologies and insights, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

