Sprint Announces Support for Customers in California Impacted by the Getty and Kincade Wildfires

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist customers affected by the Getty and Kincade wildfires in Southern and Northern California, Sprint will provide unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers at no extra cost from Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2019.

Sprint is also closely monitoring the commercial power shut offs by some California utility companies. Many of Sprint's cell sites in the impacted area are up and running, however, some customers may experience service interruptions due to the commercial power shutoffs. Our teams are refueling generators at use in some facilities as quickly as possible.

As a reminder to wireless consumers, there are a number of ways to help stay connected and informed during potential service interruptions. And, please remember that Sprint stores are here to serve the community if any wireless consumer is in need of device charging.

Make a disaster kit yet that includes flashlights, food and first aid kits. It's also handy to include portable charging devices, such as car adapters, and wireless and battery chargers.

Program all of your emergency phone numbers into your mobile device. Good ones to include are police, fire and rescue, medical services, friends and family. And, as an extra precaution - write these numbers down on paper, seal it in a plastic bag, and keep it in a safe place in the event your device loses power.

Subscribe now to emergency and critical communications alerts from your local and state government agencies, and weather stations that cover forecasts for your area.

Have multiple ways to stay informed. Download apps from the Red Cross and FEMA which can provide helpful resources for local area outreach, such as shelter finders and emergency meeting location information.

Always remember to keep your wireless devices charged when possible. It's also a good idea to have additional batteries and car-chargers for back-up.

Use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area.

Stay informed before, during and after a major weather event by following @Sprint, @SprintCare, @SprintNews, @SprintsERT. Also, check back on our Newsroom for regular updates. We will make it our priority to keep our customers up-to-date with alerts and information on our network.

