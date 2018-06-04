Sprint Awarded $26.9M In Cell Phone Trafficking Suit

"While we understand there is a legitimate secondary market for devices that is beneficial to customers and to carriers, we strongly believe that customers are injured by the types of activities challenged in this case," said Jorge Gracia, Sprint's Chief Legal Officer. "We are very pleased with this decision and its acknowledgment of this company's wrongful conduct."

Kansas City-based Polsinelli PC represented Sprint in the suit. The decision is subject to appeal.

