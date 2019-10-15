Sprint Begins Preorder for Google Flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on Oct. 16; Available Oct. 24

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint will begin preorder for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on Oct. 16 at www.sprint.com/pixel4 with full retail availability on Oct. 24. Announced today, Pixel 4 is the next generation of premium smartphones from Google. With an outstanding camera, new Google Assistant, helpful new ways to interact, and more, Pixel 4 is the most advanced Google-designed phone to date.

Sprint is making it easier than ever to outfit your family with Google's newest flagship, especially as the holiday shopping season approaches. For a limited time, lease Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and get a second one for $0 per month when you switch to Sprint or add a new line of service.1 You can even mix and match between the two new devices:

Lease one Pixel 4, get a second Pixel 4 on us.

Lease one Pixel 4 XL, get a second Pixel 4 XL on us.

Lease Pixel 4 XL, get a Pixel 4 on us.

Updates include camera, Google Assistant, sensing

Pixel 4 features a redesigned camera with new features that include a second back camera lens. After combining this lens with Google's Super Res Zoom technology, you get an entirely new zoom experience and exceptional image quality, even from a distance. In addition, Google is augmenting its HDR+ technology to deliver Live HDR+ and dual exposure controls in the viewfinder. This lets you see exactly what your photo will look like before the photo is captured so you can fine-tune the brightness of different parts of photos with a set of controls designed for modern computational photography.

Ready to answer questions virtually anytime and anywhere, Google Assistant has always been at the heart of Pixel. The new Google Assistant also offers an easy and fast way to control your phone and navigate apps on the go. Whether you're at home, in the car, or on the go, it reinvents multitasking on your phone so you can easily get answers, text and call, look up directions, and manage reminders without losing your focus.

Pixel 4 debuts Motion Sense, a miniature sensor that automatically turns on the display when you approach and keeps it off when no one is around. It also triggers face unlock when you reach for it. With Quick Gestures (powered by Motion Sense), you just need to wave your hand to snooze alarms, dismiss timers, or silence an incoming call. You can even use Quick Gestures to control your music with a swipe while you are multitasking or when the display is off.

Try Sprint risk-free with 100% guarantee

With its largest LTE footprint and a nationwide Sprint LTE Advanced network that is up to two times faster than before, Sprint invites customers to take a test drive with Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.2 And with Sprint's 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee, there has never been a better time to switch to Sprint. New customers and current customers adding a line get 30 days to try Sprint's improved LTE service where they live, work and play. If they're not 100% satisfied, Sprint will refund phone costs, service charges and fees.3

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Pixel 4 (64GB) $33.30/month. Second Pixel 4 (64GB) $0/month after $33.30/month credit. Pixel 4 XL (64GB) $38.71/month. Second Pixel 4XL (64GB) $0/month after $38.71/month credit. . . Credits applied within two bills. Requires two new lines or one new and one upgrade, 18-month leases with approved credit. Credit available on all Pixel 4/4XL models. Higher memory configs require money down. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Excludes tax.

2 Faster compared to Sprint 4G LTE. Requires capable device. LTE Advanced coverage not available everywhere.

3 Applies to new lines of service for 30 days. Select exclusions apply.

