Sprint Black Friday & Cyber Monday Phone Deals (2019): Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, Pixel 4, iPhone 11 & iPhone XR Cell Phone Sales Compared by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Sprint Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Retail Egg track Sprint prices and have rounded up the best Apple Watch 5, iPad Pro, Apple iPhone 11 series, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10 and Google Pixel 4 deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Sprint phone deals:

● Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)

● Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10+ & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones

● Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones

● Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models

● Switch to Sprint and save $150 when you lease iPhone 8 Plus Pre-Owned - at Sprint (Offer ends 12/5)

● Get the iPhone 8 for $5/mo with Sprint Flex lease - at Sprint (Offer ends 12/26)

● Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11

● Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)

● Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR

Best Sprint tablet & smartwatch deals:

● Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition)

● Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models)

● iPad 7th Gen for $99.99 (ends 1/9)

● Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches (offer ends 1/9)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

One of the big four carriers in the United States, Sprint provides a range of existing and new customer deals. While it is possible to bring one's own unlocked and CDMA-compatible cell phone, Sprint does offer the latest flagship devices like the Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 for their monthly plans. They have wearables like the Apple Watch and tablets like the Apple iPad as well.

According to Statista, Sprint Corporation's revenue increased to $33 billion due to wireless cell phone subscriptions. As of writing, the company's strategy to push for cheaper plans to challenge bigger competitors has been proven to work. Mobile users who want a Samsung can get the Galaxy Note10, S9, S10 through a Sprint plan. Meanwhile, Apple customers can choose to get a Sprint plan for the iPhone X, XR, XS, 8, or 11 or even for the Apple Watch Series 5 or the latest iPad Air. New customer deals are also available, especially for those who want to switch to Sprint from other telecoms.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Egg